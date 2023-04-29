Will Switzerland manage the energy transition with wind energy – and at what price?

The wind farm above the Griessee reservoir in Valais is the highest in Europe. © Keystone / Olivier Maire



In order to achieve the energy transition, Switzerland would need around 760 wind turbines. But it could also be less. However, valuable agricultural land would have to be claimed for this, as a study shows.

Renewable energies are still on the rise. In 2022 generated solar and wind energy 22% of the electricity generated in Europeexternal link. For the first time, they exceeded the share of fossil gas (20%). The share of wind energy in power generation was around 17%.

Wind power also set a new record in Switzerland. Electricity production was five percent higher than in 2021, according to the industry association Suisse Eoleexternal link. However, this is only a tiny part of the total production – Switzerland is still a long way from its goal.

The 41 existing wind power plants in Switzerland currently produce around 0.15 terawatt hours (TWh) per year, which corresponds to 0.3 percent of the electricity. However, according to the federal energy strategy 2050, production should reach 4.3 TWh and supply around 7% of the electricity. How is this to be achieved?

300 wind turbines in the Alps

A study by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETHZ) concludes that Switzerland needs around 760 wind turbines to reach the 2050 target. That’s almost twenty times the current number.

The study also shows in which areas this could most likely be the case. Around 300 systems would have to be built in the Valais and Graubünden mountains, 260 in the Mittelland and the rest in the foothills of the Alps.

For their analysis, the ETHZ researchers relied on the applicable legislation. This prohibits, for example, wind turbines in forests or agricultural crop rotation areas. They also took into account the fact that lowland turbines can be taller and more powerful than those at higher elevations.

Optimal locations for wind turbines according to current legislation. Orange circles: large wind turbines in the Central Plateau. Purple squares: medium plants in the Pre-Alps and Jura. Light blue triangles: smaller systems in the Alps. Reto Spielhofer / ETH Zurich



Wind farms on fields?

According to the study, the number of wind farms could also be smaller. To do this, however, the spatial planning regulations would have to be relaxed.

According to the analysis, if the particularly windy crop rotation areas in the Mittelland were used, Switzerland would only need around 460 systems. These areas make up around 40 percent of the agricultural area.

By using these high-quality soils in the lowlands, “we would have to build significantly fewer wind turbines in the Alpine region,” Adrienne Grêt-Regamex, Professor of Landscape and Environmental Planning at ETHZ and co-author of the study, is quoted as saying in a statement.

The costs for the construction and operation of wind turbines tend to be higher in the mountains than in the lowlands. In addition, “the Swiss population finds wind turbines in untouched alpine natural landscapes particularly annoying,” says Grêt-Regamex.

What does agriculture say?

Swiss agriculture welcomes the idea of ​​producing wind energy on land that is considered crucial for food security.

“The pressure on these key areas is already very high. However, since wind energy is an important addition to the electricity mix and wind turbines take up little space, individual projects can make sense,” writes Hannah von Ballmoos-Hofer, Head of Energy and Environment at the Swiss Farmers’ Association ( SBV), in an email to SWI swissinfo.ch. However, each case must be assessed individually.

“The farmers are willing to make a contribution to energy production,” says von Ballmoos-Hofer. In the case of a wind farm, however, they would have to be adequately compensated.

If the Swiss population wanted as few wind turbines as possible in general and in the Alps, large and visible systems would have to be built where the wind blows the strongest, says Grêt-Regamex.

“If, on the other hand, we prioritize the protection of crop rotation areas, we will not be able to avoid building in the Alps,” she says.

Wind energy offensive in Parliament Wind energy is still not widespread in Switzerland. Compared to neighboring Germany, for example, the country does not have such large, uninhabited and flat areas. In addition, the construction of wind turbines in the Alps is controversial, environmental and landscape protection organizations defend themselves against projects in untouched mountain regions. The majority of the Swiss population also sees it that way a survey in October 2022external link has shown. However, following the bottlenecks in the power supply last year, Swiss politicians want to push ahead decisively with the expansion of wind energy. In March, the National Council decided to speed up the construction of wind farms and limit the scope for objections. The aim is to build around 150 wind turbines relatively quickly and thus increase domestic electricity production in the import-dependent winter. End of insertion

Translated from the Italian: Christian Raaflaub

