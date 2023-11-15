Home » Will the elimination of third-party cookies be delayed until 2025?
Business

Will the elimination of third-party cookies be delayed until 2025?

by admin
Will the elimination of third-party cookies be delayed until 2025?

The online advertising industry may have to wait until 2025 to finally say goodbye to cookies, experts say. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

There is a growing theory in the advertising industry that Google will not be able to eliminate cookies by 2025.

This theory is based on a recent update from the regulator overseeing the process, as well as industry testing.

Google said it is still on track to meet its stated 2024 deadline.

There are increasing rumors in the advertising industry that Google will not be able to eliminate third-party tracking cookies until 2025 at the earliest.

Third-party cookies are small files that are stored on the user’s device. They are used by advertisers to track people across different websites in order to target them with advertising and to measure whether those advertising campaigns are successful.

See also  Linux Kernel (ksmbd): Warning about a new IT vulnerability

You may also like

Is the industry in a downward trend?

Tozo T9 True Wireless Headphones: Quality Sound at...

Resolution 22 of 13/02/2024 – Adoption of Delegated...

Despite recommending secondary school to the university –...

Trading opportunities on the stock market technical analysis...

Departure from defense company – Ruag Board of...

The Dollar Seeks to Maintain Downward Trend as...

Africa: AfDB Macroeconomic Outlook, continental growth close to...

The Impact Of Parental Alienation On Children: A...

Wage growth in the eurozone is slowing

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy