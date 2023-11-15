Will the elimination of third-party cookies be delayed until 2025?

The online advertising industry may have to wait until 2025 to finally say goodbye to cookies, experts say. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

There is a growing theory in the advertising industry that Google will not be able to eliminate cookies by 2025.

This theory is based on a recent update from the regulator overseeing the process, as well as industry testing.

Google said it is still on track to meet its stated 2024 deadline.

There are increasing rumors in the advertising industry that Google will not be able to eliminate third-party tracking cookies until 2025 at the earliest.

Third-party cookies are small files that are stored on the user’s device. They are used by advertisers to track people across different websites in order to target them with advertising and to measure whether those advertising campaigns are successful.

