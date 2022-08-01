New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!

Sina Technology News Beijing time on the morning of August 2, according to reports, it is reported that Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will use different levels of OLED screens, which will allow the two to be more differentiated.

Samsung Display will use more advanced materials to make displays for the iPhone 14 Pro, and the lower-end iPhone 14 will use displays made from previous-generation materials. More specifically, Samsung will use the M12 material combination on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro, and Samsung’s new generation of folding screen phones will also choose this type of display.

In theory, more advanced materials could allow displays to perform better and be more energy efficient.

The 6.1- and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 models will use displays made from a combination of M11 materials. Also, the iPhone 14 will use an LTPS TFT OLED screen, which is a bit worse than the LTPO TFT OLED screen used by the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The LTPO TFT screen is an important part of Apple’s ProMotion display technology, which supports a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

Samsung will reportedly supply screens for all four iPhone 14s, but LG Display is only supplying screens for two of them.