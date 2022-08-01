Home Business Will the iPhone 14 Pro display be better than the iPhone 14?The former may upgrade the OLED screen | Samsung | iPhone14 | OLED screen_Technology Channel_Sina Technology_Sina Network
Will the iPhone 14 Pro display be better than the iPhone 14?The former may upgrade the OLED screen

by admin
Will the iPhone 14 Pro display be better than the iPhone 14?The former may upgrade the OLED screen

Sina Technology News Beijing time on the morning of August 2, according to reports, it is reported that Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will use different levels of OLED screens, which will allow the two to be more differentiated.

Samsung Display will use more advanced materials to make displays for the iPhone 14 Pro, and the lower-end iPhone 14 will use displays made from previous-generation materials. More specifically, Samsung will use the M12 material combination on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro, and Samsung’s new generation of folding screen phones will also choose this type of display.

In theory, more advanced materials could allow displays to perform better and be more energy efficient.

The 6.1- and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 models will use displays made from a combination of M11 materials. Also, the iPhone 14 will use an LTPS TFT OLED screen, which is a bit worse than the LTPO TFT OLED screen used by the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The LTPO TFT screen is an important part of Apple’s ProMotion display technology, which supports a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

Samsung will reportedly supply screens for all four iPhone 14s, but LG Display is only supplying screens for two of them.

