Will the minimum wage rise to 14 euros through an EU back door?

The increase in the minimum wage from 12 euros to 12.82 euros has been criticized for being too low. The unions hope that the minimum wage will increase to “at least 14 euros” through a back door.

An EU directive that Germany must implement in 2024 is intended to make this possible. It also provides a recommendation on what the minimum wage should be based on.

What exactly does the policy say? And what effect would it really have on the minimum wage?

Clear the ring for the next round in the power struggle over the minimum wage. The unions are counting on the legal lower wage limit of currently twelve euros being raised to “at least 14 euros”. They are hoping for an EU directive. But the situation is not that clear. We clarify.

On Monday, the responsible commission recommended increasing the statutory minimum wage in Germany in two steps by the beginning of 2025 from twelve euros to 12.82. The decision was against the unions. They criticize the increase as too small because it remains below the inflation rate. Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) wants to implement the recommendation – although he himself had announced a “significant increase” in the minimum wage.

The unions are now bringing them EU Minimum Wage Directive in the game. It was decided in autumn 2022. EU countries like Germany have to implement the directive by November 2024. It also contains an orientation for the amount of the minimum wage.

The unions see this as an automatism: “By the end of 2024 at the latest, the EU minimum wage directive must be implemented into national law, according to which the minimum wages in the European Union should reach at least 60 percent of the median wage of full-time employees,” writes the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB). And concludes: “This would correspond to a minimum wage of at least 14 euros.”

This is in the EU directive on the minimum wage

This view is not shared by everyone. It is undisputed that Germany must implement the directive. However, it does not contain a fixed requirement for the amount of the minimum wage, but a recommendation.

It is also not clear what amount of the minimum wage would follow from the EU directive – whether it would be “at least 14 euros” as demanded by the unions. The SPD also mentions 13.50 euros.

As a benchmark, the guideline specifies a minimum wage of 60 percent of the median wage or 50 percent of the average wage in the respective country. The median wage is the mean of all wages and salaries (see info box). Unlike the average value, the median carries less weight when it comes to exceptionally low and high values.

What is a median salary?

Because extremely high or low salaries can easily skew the average, analysts often refer to the median. This is the number that is exactly in the middle of all the values. This means that there are exactly the same number of salaries that are lower and higher than the median salary.

According to figures from the Federal Statistical Office, the average hourly wage in Germany was 24.77 euros about a year ago. The 50 percent recommended in the EU guideline corresponds to a minimum wage of 12.39 euros.

The median hourly wage in October 2022 for all full-time employees was EUR 21.29. The German minimum wage of 12 euros corresponds to 56.4 percent of this value. In order to achieve the 60 percent recommended in the EU directive, the minimum wage would have to be EUR 12.40.

Since the 2022 survey, both the median wage and the average hourly wage are likely to have risen somewhat. However, these figures do not provide any evidence that the implementation of the EU directive required a minimum wage of EUR 13.50 or higher.

The EU directive does not prescribe the federal government a minimum wage amount. However, she recommends using the average wages of employees as a guide. This in turn gives the experts leeway for calculating the minimum wage.

It is likely that the EU directive will increase the pressure to intervene politically in wage determination. The Freiburg economist Lars Feld predicts: “In the federal election campaign, the question will again be: Who offers more at the minimum wage?” The question is what the collective bargaining autonomy will then still count. Feld advises both Finance Minister Christian Lindner and the Minimum Wage Commission.

You can find the full EU minimum wage directive in German here.

Power struggle over the minimum wage: This is really behind the surprisingly small increase from 12.00 to 12.41 euros

