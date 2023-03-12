Tips from FT Chinese Website: If you are interested in more content of FT Chinese Website, please search for “FT Chinese Website” in the Apple App Store or Google Play, and download the official application of FT Chinese Website.

Recently, the news that “Silicon Valley Bank of the United States is closing down” is very eye-catching. Some Chinese media used “another Lehman moment” (which triggered the 2008 global financial tsunami) to describe the current financial market. So, how did the Silicon Valley Bank turmoil happen? How much impact will it have on the global financial system and financial markets?

1. Background of Silicon Valley Bank

Founded in the United States in 1983, Silicon Valley Bank is a subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank Financial Group, with assets of US$5 billion, and through 27 offices in the United States, 3 international branches and extensive business in Asia, Europe, India and Israel Networks that have provided billions of dollars in loans to venture capital and start-ups. Silicon Valley Bank mainly serves technology-based companies, and has successfully helped star companies such as Facebook and Twitter. Since Silicon Valley Bank and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank jointly established “China‘s first joint venture bank dedicated to serving the technological innovation industry – SPDB Silicon Valley Bank” in Shanghai in 2012, its name is also widely familiar to domestic professionals.

2. The Roots of the Silicon Valley Bank Crisis

Silicon Valley Bank is a small and medium-sized bank without retail business. It used to focus on financing support for PE/VC and technology-based companies. The little days have been very moist.

After the epidemic in early 2020, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to zero and released unlimited QE in order to support the economy. Technology-based companies were once in a good mood. When they had more funds, they reciprocated and deposited them in Silicon Valley Bank. Silicon Valley Bank paid zero interest and obtained a lot of valuable assets. I’m really happy that it’s too late. In order to generate “stable” returns, banks invest these funds in long-term U.S. Treasury bonds and government-backed MBS (mortgage asset-backed securities), which are considered to be very safe and reliable, to obtain an annualized return of 2-3%. I originally thought it was a business that won’t accompany you. Unexpectedly, this kind of mismatch between short-term funds (bank demand deposits) and long-term investments (long-term security bonds) paved the way for today’s big turmoil.

Since last year, global inflation has continued, and the Federal Reserve has continued to vigorously raise interest rates in order to control inflation. By the beginning of March this year, the Fed interest rate, which represents the risk-free return level of the US dollar, was close to 5%. The depositors of Silicon Valley Bank saw that the risk-free income outside (money market funds) could be almost 5%, so they withdrew funds to invest one after another, and the customer deposit balance of Silicon Valley Bank dropped sharply. Sell ​​the assets originally invested in long-term U.S. bonds; on the other hand, the price of U.S. bonds has fallen with the rise of market interest rates. Although the bonds themselves have almost no credit risk, they can wait until the principal and interest are repaid when they are held to maturity. However, in order to deal with Customers withdraw money and are forced to rush to sell, and Silicon Valley Bank has to accept a discount to sell bonds and lose money. According to public reports, Silicon Valley Bank lost US$1.8 billion in its first debt sale a few days ago. Therefore, Silicon Valley Bank immediately hoped to replenish US$2.25 billion in capital through capital market financing. However, the financing plan failed. If customers continue to withdraw their savings, the bank will eventually be forced to sell all the bonds it holds, and the expected loss is as high as $15 billion, which is enough to wipe out all the capital of the bank.

On March 10, local time, according to a statement issued by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) announced the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and appointed FDIC as the bankruptcy administrator.

In order to protect insured depositors, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation created the Deposit Insurance National Bank (DINB). When Silicon Valley Bank is closed, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, as the receiver, must immediately transfer all insured deposits of Silicon Valley Bank to DINB.

SVB appears to be a good example of risk control in bank asset-liability management. On the surface, zero-interest rate deposits are invested in risk-free government-backed bonds. The arbitrage model is perfect. Unexpectedly, it is this imbalance in the allocation of short-term liabilities to long-term assets. Once the interest rate environment changes, liquidity will go wrong. He fell into a predicament he couldn’t extricate himself from.

3. What is the impact of the Silicon Valley Bank incident?

After the turmoil, many depositors of SVB began to flee, hoping to withdraw their deposits and transfer them to other larger banks, such as Citigroup and HSBC. U.S. financial services and financial technology company Brex received billions of dollars in funding from Silicon Valley Bank on Thursday (March 9), according to reports. Brex opened thousands of new accounts on Thursday, adding up to billions of dollars inflows, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said. Inflows from other big institutions such as JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley have also increased in recent days.

As far as losses to depositors are concerned, they appear to be relatively manageable. Although it is not clear how many individual depositors the bank has, generally speaking, there are not many individual depositors whose deposits are more than 250,000 US dollars. Depositors of publicly traded companies are clearly in trouble, having to disclose their deposits with Silicon Valley Bank as stock prices plummet. Judging from the current public information, most companies claim that the impact is limited, and their deposits are mostly tens of millions of dollars (equivalent to hundreds of millions of RMB). Of course, some companies have announced that as much as 26% of their cash and equivalents are still In Silicon Valley Bank, it is uncertain how much they can finally get back.

The closure of Silicon Valley Bank also triggered violent market turmoil. The S & P 500 index fell 4.55% in a week, the largest weekly decline since late September 2022. Moreover, the sell-off wave of U.S. bank stocks also spread to Europe, and the stock prices of major European banks such as Deutsche Bank, Société Générale, HSBC, and Credit Suisse also fell significantly.

Many investors worry that another financial turmoil will come. U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen also convened a meeting of leaders from the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on the same day to discuss developments surrounding Silicon Valley Bank. Yellen said the U.S. banking system “remains resilient” and regulators have effective tools to deal with the Silicon Valley banking crisis.

I also believe that the domino effect of the Silicon Valley Bank crisis on the global financial market is limited for the following reasons:

1) According to the financial report of listed companies, the total assets of Silicon Valley Bank as of the end of last year were about 209 billion U.S. dollars, and the total customer deposits (liabilities) were about 175.4 billion U.S. dollars. The total amount is limited and will not pose systemic risks to the U.S. financial system.

2) Because of the diversified operations of major banks, their investment banking business, asset and wealth management business, custody business, etc. are not affected by interest rate changes; and the sources of deposits of big banks are diverse, unlike Silicon Valley Bank, which is highly concentrated In an industry, there is a lot of room for asset-liability management to maneuver when interest rates change.

3) Under the strong regulatory requirements, the capital adequacy ratio of large financial institutions has been continuously strengthened since the financial turmoil in 2008, which is conducive to resisting a new round of potential financial turmoil.

In fact, the failure of small banks is commonplace in the United States. When Silicon Valley Bank had liquidity problems, the news did not even make headlines in the business section of the New York Times. It was not until the bank was taken over and closed that it became a hot topic of media coverage.

The Ministry of Finance also officially announced that the banking system “remains full of vitality”, which is not the same as the situation in the 2008 crisis. It is “fully confident” that the regulators can use effective tools and take appropriate actions to deal with such incidents.

I personally think that the recent continuous decline in US stocks is partly based on the impact of the Silicon Valley Bank incident, but more importantly, it is based on the expectation that the Fed will continue to raise interest rates. configuration opportunities.

As an individual investor, I think we should learn from the lessons of Silicon Valley Bank. In order to avoid being in danger in this round of rapid rise in interest rates. In fact, under the advice of their financial advisors, many high-net-worth clients who invest overseas have also carried out a large number of “magic operations” similar to Silicon Valley Bank in the past few years: taking advantage of the “opportunity” of low interest rates in the US dollar to borrow money from banks. Money (borrowed for a period of one to three months and then repeatedly extended), to buy long-term so-called “safety bonds” with relatively high returns. The euphemistic name is: risk-free arbitrage. As a result, interest rates in the U.S. dollar are now skyrocketing, borrowing costs are also skyrocketing, and long-term bond prices on the other end are falling at the same time. As a result, it fell into the same predicament as Silicon Valley Bank and couldn’t extricate itself.

Financial market operators, like investors, are always faced with various risks, some visible and some invisible. In order to avoid falling into the trap, we must keep in mind the common sense that “there is never a pie in the sky”, and consciously keep a distance from the so-called “risk-free arbitrage” and “low risk can earn high returns” myths, so as not to ” “picking the pie” and falling into the trap and suffering losses.

Note: This article only represents the author’s personal views

