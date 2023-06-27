Will the tax savings model be abolished in 2023?

Nevertheless, there is often a great advantage through spouse splitting. The splitting tariff is based on one household, so that the joint income of the partners is first added to determine the amount of income tax and – regardless of the actual share of each spouse – is then halved again. Both pay the income tax equally. This is regulated in §32a (5) of the German Income Tax Act. It says: “In the case of spouses who are jointly assessed for income tax in accordance with §§ 26, 26b, the standard income tax, subject to §§ 32b, 32d, 34, 34a, 34b and 34c, is twice the tax amount that accrues for half of their joint income tax taxable income pursuant to paragraph 1 (splitting procedure).”

