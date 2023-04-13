According to Kraus, only a few manufacturers such as Cleanfix (Switzerland), Makita (Japan) and i-Team from the Netherlands have so far filled the gap in robot vacuums, which are similar to household vacuum robots in terms of size, appearance and functions, but are designed for professional use. According to the Fraunhofer expert, the Vorwerk baby is “encountering a market that is growing worldwide by a third every year and where the trend is towards smaller, more powerful robots”. Kraus’ conclusion: “There is market potential.” With the D-shape, the Nexaro also has “a unique selling point” in the market.