Will there be a wave of price cuts after the Shanghai Auto Show?Car companies say in unison: no ability, no motivation, no need

(Original title: Car companies say in unison: no ability, no motivation, no need)

The ongoing 2023 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (hereinafter referred to as “Shanghai Auto Show”) has released more than 150 new cars, about two-thirds of which are new energy vehicles. Before the auto show, there was a view that a large number of new cars will be launched, and after the auto show, there will be a wave of price cuts mainly for new energy vehicles.

Will there really be another wave of price cuts after the Shanghai Auto Show? During the Shanghai Auto Show, the Red Star Capital Bureau interviewed a number of executives and practitioners of new energy car companies. They all denied the attitude for three reasons: no ability to lower prices, no motivation to lower prices, and no need to lower prices.

In order to cope with the menacing new cars at the auto show and avoid price cuts, some car companies choose to start promotions in advance, some decide production based on sales, and some sell domestically and re-export.

Weilai Qin Lihong: The gross profit space is limited, and the price of lithium carbonate is still not low

Regarding the “price reduction theory”, Qin Lihong, co-founder and president of Weilai Automobile (09866.HK/NIO.US), made it clear to the Red Star Capital Bureau: “I don’t think new energy brands have the power to cut prices, and I don’t think new energy vehicles Enterprises will have a new round of price cuts.”

At present, the gross profit margin of new energy vehicle companies is generally less than 20%. Nio’s gross profit margin for the full year 2022 is 10.4%, and its automotive gross profit margin is 13.7%. In contrast, Tesla, which has the highest gross profit margin in the industry, will be 25.6% in 2022. Li Bin, the founder of Weilai, and Li Xiang, the founder of Lixiang Auto (02015.HK/LI.US), have repeatedly reiterated on various occasions: “We will not participate in price wars.”

Qin Lihong said, “Our gross profit space is limited, and we have already achieved it in one step when pricing.” However, “Those car companies with high gross profit margins in the early stages of industry development should lower prices to give back to the market.” He believes that frequent prices Volatility can hurt existing car owners.

Qin Lihong mentioned that past history has shown that the sales of companies that take the lead in launching price wars may not be good. Compared with price, Weilai pays more attention to product definition, configuration research, energy system, battery, three-electric system, intelligence and other far-reaching content. In the same way, he believes that this year, car companies will focus on the most critical elements such as products, services and markets. “I hope that with the Shanghai Auto Show as a turning point, everyone will return to the essence of products and technical services, so that the market will calm down.”

The price reduction of lithium carbonate is an important reason for the market to predict a new wave of price reduction. In this regard, Qin Lihong pointed out that the current price of lithium carbonate is not low. Although it has dropped from 600,000 yuan per ton to below 200,000 yuan, the previous minimum was only 40,000 yuan. Many new energy car companies, including Weilai, were founded on the basic assumption that battery prices will remain low for a long time. “No one expected a sudden jump last year. The whole industry needs to digest this abrupt factor, so it is too early to expect a price cut for new energy vehicles.”

Liu Qian of Skyworth Automobile:

The production is based on sales and the inventory is small, and it can also be sold domestically and re-exported

Skyworth Motors participated in the Shanghai Auto Show for the first time and brought three new cars, namely 2023 Skyworth HT-iⅡ, Skyworth EⅡ and 2023 SKYWELL EU 620 Exclusive.

When it comes to Skyworth Auto, you may be unfamiliar, but Skyworth TV is well-known. Skyworth Group, whose main business is smart home appliances and digital technology, has also been deeply influenced by the consumer electronics industry in its car-making ideas.

Liu Qian, head of Skyworth Automotive Software R&D Center and CEO of Nanjing Coowor Zhixing Technology Co., Ltd., also believes that there will not be many new energy car companies cutting prices after the auto show. The reason he gave was: “Most mainstream new energy brands adopt the business model of ‘production based on sales’, and the backlog of products is small, so they can deal with them calmly.” “

“Determine production by sales, order by production” is the production mode of many consumer electronics companies, and arrange production by receiving orders. In the automotive industry, it is Tesla that pioneered the direct sales model of “production based on sales”.

Liu Qian told Red Star Capital Bureau that Skyworth Automobile adopts the “production based on sales” model. Although there will be a small amount of inventory, the “reservoir” is greatly reduced compared with the traditional distribution model. “Before the release of new cars at this auto show, we only had a few hundred old cars in stock.”

How to deal with these hundreds of old cars? Liu Qian provided a new way of thinking: domestic sales to export.

“Foreign new energy vehicle markets are far less volatile than domestic ones.” He mentioned that Skyworth Auto’s models for overseas markets are not as well configured as domestic ones. “We still need to reduce configurations for export.”

In addition, Liu Qian also pointed out that the new energy models aimed at the B-end market will basically not be affected by the new cars launched by car companies. “This type of model pays great attention to practicality, and the most basic version can also operate. New cars will definitely consider this aspect, and will not blindly increase configuration.”

Practitioners of traditional car factories:

The auto show clears the inventory in advance, and the price cuts are of little significance

“Production based on sales” does not mean zero inventory. For example, Tesla’s inventory has been getting higher and higher since the fourth quarter of last year due to the continuous increase in factory production capacity. Weilai and Xiaopeng Motors also cut prices to clear inventory before model replacement.

The insiders of Beiqi Jihu told Red Star Capital Bureau that large factories that adopt the traditional distribution model must maintain a certain scale of inventory. “The inventory of new cars will definitely need to be cleared, but there should be no price cuts, because everyone promotes them in advance before the auto show.” For example, Beiqi Jihu brought the 2023 Alfa S&T to this auto show. There aren’t many older cars in stock anymore. “If you are sure to get a new car, the old car will be withdrawn gradually, and only stock orders will be produced.”

In his opinion, “We hold auto shows every year and launch new cars, and we have to clear the inventory of old cars every time. Although there are more new energy vehicles released at this Shanghai Auto Show, many of them will not be officially released until the second half of the year or even next year. The listing has left enough room for car companies. Therefore, the impact of this auto show is not too big.”

He believes, “If you don’t consider your own batteries, almost all new energy vehicles are losing money. If everyone cuts prices and forms a wave of price cuts, it will not have the effect of promotion like in March. The price cuts are of little significance. Car companies There is no incentive to lower prices.”

Volvo insiders told the Red Star Capital Bureau that although the newly launched new energy models have better configurations than fuel vehicles, and the prices of models with the same configuration are cheaper, Volvo currently has no plans to cut prices. “The auto show is not the direct reason for the price cut, and many factors must be considered comprehensively.”