Will there be another rate cut? – Wall Street Insights

Zhong Zhengsheng’s team at Ping An Securities believes that China‘s monetary policy may cut interest rates again to drive down loan interest rates, reduce business costs, and promote stable employment and investment. In addition, the central bank’s appeal for financial stability may also “trigger” a second rate cut.

The performance of new social financing is weak.In May 2023, the scale of newly added social financing decreased by 1.28 trillion year-on-year, and the year-on-year growth rate of social financing stocks dropped by 0.5 percentage points from the previous month to 9.5%.The drag on new social financing is mainly due to the weak credit on the balance sheet, the “dislocation” of the pace of government bond issuance and the net repayment of corporate bondsthe three respectively pull down the growth rate of social financing stock by 0.24, 0.17 and 0.07 percentage points.butEntrusted loans, trust loans and corporate stock financing increased year-on-year, which constituted a small support for social financing.

The inflection point of medium and long-term loans for enterprises may be approaching.The growth rate of loans in May fell by 0.4 percentage points, mainly due to the drag of short-term corporate loans and bill financing, both of which were “high” in the same period last year.The two main lines of logic in credit deserve more attention:1) Residents’ credit restoration is weak, The year-on-year growth rate of stock has hovered at a historically low position of around 7.1% for three consecutive months. Real estate sales are sluggish, and issues of weak expectations and lack of confidence persist.2) The inflection point of the year-on-year growth rate of corporate medium and long-term loans is approaching.In view of the high base of medium- and long-term loans in June last year, and the current slowdown in the momentum of economic growth, it is expected that the year-on-year growth rate of medium- and long-term loans in June may decline, and the support for investment will weaken.

Money supply has three concerns: 1) The year-on-year growth rate of M2 fell rapidly, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than that of the previous month, due to the lack of support for credit expansion, the drag of “deposits moving”, and the promotion of fiscal residual tax rebates in May last year drove the base to rise. In the future, as the base rises, the M2 growth rate may continue to fall, and a second RRR cut of 0.25-0.5 percentage points is possible.2) The year-on-year growth rate of M1 dropped, mainly driven by changes in corporate deposits. Weaker prices and demand have dragged down the cash flow of corporate revenues, and the “interest rate cut” of agreed deposits and the slowdown in the expansion of corporate loans have slowed down the growth of corporate deposits in May by 1.2 trillion yuan year-on-year.3) Resident deposits continued to decrease year-on-yearstill affected by asset reallocation, The increase in May was more than 200 billion yuan lower than the same period last year. Bank fixed deposit interest rates continued to be lowered in May, increasing the relative attractiveness of wealth management income, and market demand remained hot.

Both social financing and credit demand weakened in May. The central bank lowered the OMO and SLF policy rates by 10bp each on the same day the data was released. We believe that this “rate cut” is mainly based on the following four considerations:

1）The downward movement of the price center increases the necessity of “cost reduction”. Starting from the relationship between real interest rate and potential GDP growth rate, if the support of monetary policy in 2023 remains the same as the average value of the past three years, the nominal loan interest rate will need to be reduced by about 30bp during the year.

2）At present, the profit performance of enterprises is sluggish, and “cost reduction” can relieve the pressure on enterprises to pay interest, and then help “stabilize employment”.

3）The inflection point of medium and long-term corporate loans may be approaching, and “cost reduction” will help stimulate the endogenous momentum of private investment.

4）The market-oriented reform of deposit interest rates has advanced rapidly, gradually easing the pressure on banks’ net interest margins, and laying the foundation for the reduction of policy interest rates this time.

We believe that there is a high probability that the quotations of MLF interest rate and LPR will be lowered in June, which will then push down the nominal interest rate of loans. Looking forward to the monetary policy in the second half of the year, the support of structural tools will continue, the second RRR cut can be expected, and there is a possibility of another interest rate cut within the year. In addition to the aforementioned four considerations, the central bank’s demands for financial stability are increasing.There are two possible triggers for the second rate cut: 1)Under the consideration of strengthening the coordination of fiscal policy and monetary policy, the reduction of interest rates will support fiscal sustainability.2）In the event of partial and periodic financial risks, monetary easing (especially interest rate cuts) will have a strong signal display effect, which will help prevent risks and stabilize market sentiment.

The performance of new social finance is weak

The performance of new social finance is weak. In May 2023, the scale of new social financing will be 1.56 trillion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 1.28 trillion yuan. The scale is the lowest point in the same period since 2019. In May, the year-on-year growth rate of social financing stock dropped by 0.5 percentage points from the previous month to 9.5%.The new drag on social finance is mainly due to weak on-balance-sheet credit, “dislocation” in the pace of government bond issuance and net repayment of corporate bondsthe three respectively pull down the growth rate of social financing stock by 0.24, 0.17 and 0.07 percentage points.From the perspective of sub-items:

First, weak on-balance sheet credit dragged down. In May 2023, the total of RMB loans and foreign currency loans on the balance sheet decreased by 612.8 billion yuan year-on-year, which was the most important drag on social financing in May.

Second, the issuance of government bonds is “misplaced”, The scale of net financing decreased by 501.1 billion yuan year-on-year. Judging from the fiscal budget data, the overall scale of government bond financing in 2023 is comparable to last year. In addition, in November last year, the scale of local government bonds issued in advance was unprecedented, which helped the issuance of local bonds in the first four months to be faster than the same period last year. However, the remaining batches of local government debt quotas were not issued until mid-to-late May, which may continue to drag down the progress of government bond financing in May and June.

Third, corporate bonds showed net repayment, 254.1 billion yuan lower than the same period last year. According to historical rules, May is usually the node when the company’s annual report of the previous year is released and the bond rating is adjusted intensively. In 2022, there will be multiple waves of epidemics. The pressure on corporate cash flow is generally too high, and the asset and liability situation is not optimistic. This has a certain negative impact on its credit rating and bond issuance, which was concentrated in May this year. However, the central bank launched a 50 billion yuan private enterprise bond financing support tool (the second phase) in October last year, which has not yet been put into use in the first quarter of this year. The implementation of relevant policy support may have a certain degree of boost to corporate bond financing.

Entrusted loans, trust loans and corporate stock financing increased year-on-year, forming a small support for social financing.At the beginning of this year, the new “three classifications” regulations for the trust industry came into effect, and the uncertainty of industry policies weakened, which helped to increase the small increase of entrusted loans and trust loans in a single month in May. The total increase of the two was 108.9 billion yuan compared with the same period last year. The comprehensive registration system was gradually implemented, and the first batch of new shares began to be listed on April 10, boosting the domestic stock financing performance of non-financial companies. In May, it increased by 46.1 billion yuan year-on-year, and the absolute level hit a record high in the same period since 2017.

The inflection point of the growth rate of medium and long-term loans of enterprises may be approaching

The growth rate of RMB loans declined.In May 2023, new RMB loans were 1.36 trillion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 530 billion yuan; loan stock increased by 11.4% year-on-year, a decrease of 0.4 percentage points from the previous month. Among the sub-items, corporate medium- and long-term loans maintained a strong performance, and residents’ short-term and medium- and long-term loans were basically the same as the same period last year; however, corporate short-term loans and bill financing constituted a drag, dragging down the growth rate of RMB loans by 0.13 and 0.33 percentage points respectively. The scale of the same period last year was “high”.

What deserves more attention in RMB loans is the deduction of two main lines of logic:

On the one hand, the restoration of residents’ credit is weak.In May, new resident loans increased slightly year-on-year, and the year-on-year growth rate of its stock hovered at a historically low position of around 7.1% for three consecutive months. Real estate sales are sluggish, and the problems of weak expectations and lack of confidence still exist, which continue to drag down the intensity of credit repair at the residential end.

On the other hand, the inflection point of the year-on-year growth rate of corporate medium and long-term loans is approaching.In May, corporate medium and long-term loans continued to increase year-on-year, and its outstanding performance has lasted for nearly a year. Historically, the year-on-year growth rate of corporate medium and long-term loans has a strong synchronization with the economic cycle, which can better represent the “real demand” of loans and can also support fixed asset investment. In the upward cycle of medium and long-term corporate loans in this round, the contribution of policy factors represented by structural refinancing tools and loans in the infrastructure sector is relatively strong. In view of the high base of corporate medium and long-term loans in June last year (in June 2022, new corporate medium and long-term loans increased by more than 600 billion yuan year-on-year, hitting a record high), and the momentum of economic growth slowed down (manufacturing PMI fell in May ), it is expected that in June 2023, the year-on-year growth rate of corporate medium and long-term loans will decline, and the support for investment will weaken.

M1 and M2 year-on-year growth rates both declined

The year-on-year growth rate of M2 dropped rapidly.In May 2023, M2 increased by 11.6% year-on-year, a decrease of 0.8 percentage points from the previous month.One of,Credit expansion in May was sluggish, and the support for M2 was not strong.Second,The re-allocation of assets of residents and enterprises, and the return to expansion of the scale of bank wealth management have also formed a drag on M2.three,Taking into account the promotion of tax rebates for fiscal surplus in May last year, the year-on-year growth rate of M2 increased by 0.6 percentage points compared with April, and the change in the base also had a strong impact. In the future, as the base rises, the growth rate of M2 may continue to fall.In order to maintain a roughly stable M2 growth, it is necessary to further cut RRR by 0.25-0.5 percentage points in the second half of the year, and it is more likely that RRR cuts will occur during the peak period of MLF maturity in the second half of the year.

The year-on-year growth rate of M1 fell, mainly driven by changes in corporate deposits.In May 2023, M1 increased by 4.7% year-on-year, a decrease of 0.6 percentage points from the previous month. Due to weaker prices and demand dragging down the cash flow of corporate revenues, and the “interest rate cut” of agreed deposits and the slowdown in the expansion of corporate loans, corporate deposits in May increased by 1.2 trillion yuan year-on-year, and unit demand deposits drove M1 growth compared with April decreased by 0.4 percentage points.

Resident deposits continued to decrease year-on-year, still affected by asset reallocation, The increase in May was more than 200 billion yuan lower than the same period last year. Bank fixed deposit interest rates continued to be cut, increasing the relative attractiveness of wealth management income, and asset reallocation was still the main driving factor for the decrease in household deposits. According to the monitoring data of Rong 360, in May, the average interest rates of 2-year, 3-year, and 5-year deposits of commercial banks decreased by 0.4BP, 1.8BP, and 9.1BP respectively from the previous month. According to the monitoring data of Puyi Standard, there were 660 existing wealth management products in the whole market in May compared to the previous month. The average annualized rate of return of open-ended fixed-income wealth management products of wealth management companies was 3.01%, showing a steady increase from the previous month.

The “continuation” of monetary policy is worth looking forward to

Both social financing and credit demand weakened in May. The central bank lowered the OMO and SLF policy rates by 10bp each on the same day the data was released. We believe that the reduction of the policy rate by the central bank is mainly based on the following four considerations:

First of all, starting from the relationship between real interest rate and potential GDP growth rate, the downward shift of the price center has increased the necessity of “cost reduction”.We predict that in 2023, the center of year-on-year CPI growth rate will drop by 1 percentage point compared with last year. If the nominal loan interest rate is relatively stable, the real interest rate will rise, and the difference between the potential GDP growth rate and the real interest rate will fall to about 1.6%, reaching 1.6%. The second lowest level in history since 2000 (only higher than 2021). Taking the gap of “potential GDP growth rate – real interest rate” as a measure, the support of monetary policy to the real economy in 2023 should be equal to the average value of the past three years, so the nominal loan interest rate still needs to be cut by about 30bp within the year.

Secondly, in the context of sluggish corporate profitability, “cost reduction” can ease the pressure on corporate interest payments, and then help “stabilize employment.”In the first four months of 2023, the profits of industrial enterprises above designated size will shrink by 20.6% year-on-year, and the average number of employees will decrease by 3.2% year-on-year, indicating that enterprises may have a tendency to control costs through reducing staff. At the same time, the interest payment pressure of enterprises is increasing. In the first four months, the year-on-year growth rate of financial expenses of industrial enterprises above designated size has turned from negative to positive. In the first quarter, the year-on-year growth rate of the annualized interest payment scale of general loans rose to 4.9% (end of last year was -1.1%). Monetary policy “interest rate cuts” will help drive down loan interest rates, “reduce costs” for companies, and promote “stabilizing employment.”

Third, the current inflection point of medium and long-term corporate loans is approaching. “Cost reduction” will help “stabilize investment” and stimulate the endogenous momentum of private investment.In 2022, the weighted average interest rates of general loans and corporate loans in my country will drop by 62bp and 60bp respectively, while the return on invested capital (ROIC) of listed companies in the non-financial real estate industry we investigated will drop by 117bp on a comparable basis. In the first quarter of 2023, despite the recovery of the macro economy, corporate profits are still under pressure. The return on invested capital of listed companies in the non-financial real estate industry is 20bp lower than that at the end of 2022; 4bp, 1bp.

Finally, the market-oriented reform of deposit interest rates has advanced rapidly, gradually easing the pressure on banks’ net interest margins, and laying the foundation for the reduction of policy interest rates this time.In April 2023, the self-regulatory mechanism for market interest rate pricing issued the “Implementation Measures for Qualified and Prudential Assessment (2023 Revision)”, which made the market-oriented adjustment of interest rates punitive. Since then, deposit rate cuts have occurred frequently:1）In April, a number of small and medium-sized banks announced a reduction in the deposit listing interest rate, which was a “compensatory reduction” following the reduction by the major banks in September last year, ranging from 5bp to 45bp.2）According to the notice of the Deposit Self-discipline Association, the self-discipline upper limit of the bank’s agreement deposits and call deposits for units will be lowered from May 15. The four major banks will implement a benchmark interest rate plus 10bp, and other financial institutions will implement a benchmark interest rate plus 20bp.3）Six major state-owned banks have lowered their RMB deposit interest rates since June 8, and 11 joint-stock banks have also successively lowered some term deposit interest rates since June 12, starting a new round of deposit interest rate cuts.

After the reduction of OMO and SLF interest rates, the quotations of MLF interest rates and LPR in June will most likely be lowered, which in turn pushes down the nominal loan interest rate.

Looking forward to the monetary policy in the second half of the year, the support of structural tools will continue, the second RRR cut can be expected, and there is a possibility of another interest rate cut within the year.In addition to the aforementioned four considerations, the central bank’s appeal for financial stability may also “trigger” a second rate cut. On April 4, 2023, Governor Yi Gang pointed out in his speech “Building a Modern Central Bank System to Better Serve Chinese-style Modernization” that “maintaining currency stability and financial stability are the two central tasks of the People’s Bank of China.” The position in the central bank’s decision-making framework has increased.The imaginary space for further rate cuts lies in:

Under the consideration of strengthening the coordination of fiscal policy and monetary policy, the reduction of interest rates will support fiscal sustainability. In addition to the hidden debt of the city investment platform, the current financial “explicit debt” interest payment pressure is also gradually highlighted. In the past year (as of the first quarter of 2023), the proportion of government debt interest payment to nominal GDP growth has risen to 36%.

In the event of local and periodic financial risks, monetary easing (especially interest rate cuts) will have a strong signal display effect, which will help prevent risks and stabilize market sentiment.

Author of this article: Zhong Zhengsheng (S1060520090001) team of Ping An Securities, source: Zhong Zhengsheng Economic Analysis, original title: “Will there be another interest rate cut?”

