Will this new battery technology soon ensure super-fast charging times?

Will this new battery technology soon ensure super-fast charging times?

The racing car accelerates out of the curve and the driver’s cheeks are pulled into his helmet by the centrifugal force. “Such an acceleration, such a torque,” enthuses Benoît Morand, head of the start-up Morand eTechnology, “no internal combustion engine in the world can do that.” There are electric cars like the Neom McLaren in the electric racing series Formula E, the former Formula 1 -Elicit such hymns of praise from technicians. Morand is researching new battery technology with four engineers in Vuadens, Switzerland, which could soon make racing cars even faster. So far, they still have one major disadvantage: If their battery is empty, the drivers have to switch to another car – it would take far too long to recharge the batteries for a race. That is set to change this summer: a 600-kilowatt charger promises to refill the battery in just 30 seconds.

