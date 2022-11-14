Will Water Innovation Living Lab is created and managed thanks to the collaboration of industrial, academic and supply chain subjects. The project is sponsored by Bonomi Group, the technological partners Isle Utilities and Csmt Innovative Contamination Hub with the collaboration of Acque Bresciane Srl Sb and the University of Brescia.

Will’s aim is to research and incentivize innovative solutions that address the challenges of the water sector, for example. Such as water and wastewater treatment: the prospect is the direct reuse of water in agriculture in line with the EU Regulation 741/2020. The objectives also include Real-time data analysis: Identification of algorithms or models capable of offering descriptive and prescriptive solutions according to the contexts, identification of alerting models, linked to various measurements in the line, to identify the influx of anomalous discharges, identification of probabilistic and correlation methodologies between meteorological events and other systems already in place. As well as Leak detection and intelligent water network: latest generation Smart meters and other intelligent measurement systems, technologies and solutions that allow you to monitor water bodies in order to define the state of the infrastructure and the chemical / physical quality of the water, identification of technologies, models and sensors that allow the monitoring of the sewer with the aim of identifying parasitic contributions in the network. Also on the list is Sludge treatment and nutrient recovery: Technologies and solutions that make it possible to reduce the volumes of sludge to be managed deriving from waste water treatment, innovative applications of dehydration or biological drying technologies to sludge treatment, exploitation of sludge for the creation of new materials / agglomerates to be reused, identification of technologies that allow an efficient recovery of phosphorus or other nutrients / minerals. The list is long.

The project includes an international call for the selection of 10 projects that will participate in the acceleration program starting in January.

The spin-off and start-up accelerator activity opens with the implementation of an intensive program that provides knowledge, tools and connections to ensure the success of the innovative solution. Ten candidates selected with an international call based on the following criteria:

– dedication to the company;

– promising initiative from a commercial point of view in the water sector;

– impact of the contribution to the challenges of the sector.

Candidates will follow a sixteen-week program for free consisting of training seminars, coaching, co-working, networking and much more, on issues related to the management of a start-up / spin-off, from the legal aspects to the business & go model. -to-market, investment and marketing. Fundamental to the path is the possibility of dealing directly with companies in the sector, both industrial and utilities, which provide their know-how, their people and the structures necessary to test and improve the proposed technologies.

The call is open and it is possible to submit your application via the website www.will-lab.it and by filling out the dedicated application form.