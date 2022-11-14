Home Business Will Water Innovation Living Lab, the accelerator for spin-offs and start-ups in the water sector is underway
Business

Will Water Innovation Living Lab, the accelerator for spin-offs and start-ups in the water sector is underway

by admin
Will Water Innovation Living Lab, the accelerator for spin-offs and start-ups in the water sector is underway

Will Water Innovation Living Lab is created and managed thanks to the collaboration of industrial, academic and supply chain subjects. The project is sponsored by Bonomi Group, the technological partners Isle Utilities and Csmt Innovative Contamination Hub with the collaboration of Acque Bresciane Srl Sb and the University of Brescia.

Will’s aim is to research and incentivize innovative solutions that address the challenges of the water sector, for example. Such as water and wastewater treatment: the prospect is the direct reuse of water in agriculture in line with the EU Regulation 741/2020. The objectives also include Real-time data analysis: Identification of algorithms or models capable of offering descriptive and prescriptive solutions according to the contexts, identification of alerting models, linked to various measurements in the line, to identify the influx of anomalous discharges, identification of probabilistic and correlation methodologies between meteorological events and other systems already in place. As well as Leak detection and intelligent water network: latest generation Smart meters and other intelligent measurement systems, technologies and solutions that allow you to monitor water bodies in order to define the state of the infrastructure and the chemical / physical quality of the water, identification of technologies, models and sensors that allow the monitoring of the sewer with the aim of identifying parasitic contributions in the network. Also on the list is Sludge treatment and nutrient recovery: Technologies and solutions that make it possible to reduce the volumes of sludge to be managed deriving from waste water treatment, innovative applications of dehydration or biological drying technologies to sludge treatment, exploitation of sludge for the creation of new materials / agglomerates to be reused, identification of technologies that allow an efficient recovery of phosphorus or other nutrients / minerals. The list is long.

See also  Huawei Hongmeng 3.0 is really here! Domestic operating system, equipped with more than 300 million devices! Will these listed companies benefit? - Sina

The project includes an international call for the selection of 10 projects that will participate in the acceleration program starting in January.

The spin-off and start-up accelerator activity opens with the implementation of an intensive program that provides knowledge, tools and connections to ensure the success of the innovative solution. Ten candidates selected with an international call based on the following criteria:

– dedication to the company;

– promising initiative from a commercial point of view in the water sector;

– impact of the contribution to the challenges of the sector.

Candidates will follow a sixteen-week program for free consisting of training seminars, coaching, co-working, networking and much more, on issues related to the management of a start-up / spin-off, from the legal aspects to the business & go model. -to-market, investment and marketing. Fundamental to the path is the possibility of dealing directly with companies in the sector, both industrial and utilities, which provide their know-how, their people and the structures necessary to test and improve the proposed technologies.

The call is open and it is possible to submit your application via the website www.will-lab.it and by filling out the dedicated application form.

You may also like

Piazza Affari never stops, Saipem and Leonardo run

Titanium dioxide enterprises raise prices in the off-season...

Switch control of Water and Soap to Bubble...

16 central bank support real estate! What signal?How...

Sarmi (Asstel): Google and the giants of the...

Credem, steady growth: another 100 hires in 2022

Fighter pilots, 200 million invested in training at...

Bubbles BidCo acquires the majority of Acqua &...

Crazy little brother Yang was beaten by Wang...

Forcite MK1S debuts, the world’s first smart helmet

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy