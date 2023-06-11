Home » William Clay Ford Jr. and Olaf Scholz open Ford’s new Electric Vehicle Center in Cologne
Business

by admin
William Clay Ford Jr. and Olaf Scholz open Ford’s new Electric Vehicle Center in Cologne

VIENNA / COLOGNE (ots) William Clay Ford Jr., Executive Chair Ford Motor Company and Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz jointly inaugurate Ford’s new Electric Vehicle Center in Cologne on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Ford has converted the traditional plant in Cologne-Niehl with investments of two billion US dollars into a state-of-the-art Electric Vehicle Center, in which the new electric vehicles for millions of European drivers will roll off the assembly line in the future. In addition to Martin Sander, General Manager Ford Model e, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Hendrik Wüst and other VIP guests and Ford employees will attend the opening.

Ford will be live streaming the opening

Monday, June 12, 2023

at 2.30 p.m

under https://youtube.com/live/ywM3T4rkcyc

Questions & contact:

Ing. Christian Wotypka
Ford Motor Company (Austria) GmbH
+43 (0)5 06581-300
cwotypka@ford.com

