William Friedkin is dead, farewell to the director of the Exorcist and Oscar winner

William Friedkin (photo Lapresse) is dead, goodbye to the director of the Exorcist. He won an Oscar and a Golden Lion

William Friedkin dies: Hollywood mourns the director of ‘The Exorcist’

William Friedkin, director of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection’, has died at the age of 87 in Los Angeles. It was his wife who announced it, according to the Hollywood report website. Friedkin was part of a generation of filmmakers that revolutionized the way cinema was made in the 1970s, making provocative, individualistic films.

The Exorcist (1973), was one of his most famous films. Already from the first sequences something terrifying is foreshadowed, with the scene set in the desert of the Middle East, the archaeological site hosting a presence, the soundtrack with a noise, a sort of buzzing similar to that emitted by flies that is increasingly loud and threatening . It was a film that was a worldwide success.

An exponent of New Hollywood, Friedkin is considered an innovator of crime and horror. For this characteristic of him he was nicknamed the director of Evil.

William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director and Golden Lion

In 1972 he won the Oscar for best director for The violent side of the law. In 2013 he received the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice Film Festival. The son of a nurse and a sailor, he lived a not very comfortable childhood and supported himself with small jobs until, interrupting his studies, he began working as a bellboy for the Chicago television station WGN, to then learn the trade that would make him famous.

William Friedkin, the “director of evil”: his career

Girò nel 1962 The People Vs. Paul Crump, documentary on the case of a black man sentenced to death and thanks to the film the sentence was called into question. The film won the Golden Gate Award at the San Francisco Film Festival. In Los Angeles in 1965 he directed television programs including an episode of The Hitchcock Hour.

His first film was Good Times, a romantic musical with Cherthen That night they invented striptease (1968), with Britt Ekland until he obtained, thanks to the acclaim of the public and critics, great success with The Forbidden Arm of the Law (1971) which consecrates him to Hollywood. The film won five Academy Awards.

Soon after it arrives The exorcista film that changed the detective genre and was given the nickname of “director of Evil”. The film is still considered a milestone of horror cinema todaywith sensational collections and two Academy Awards (best adapted screenplay and best sound). He has been married four times: to Jeanne Moreau, Lesley-Anne Down, Kelly Lange, Sherry Lansing.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

