Wilson (Ryanair): “The Italian decree on the cost of flights is ridiculous, the EU will cancel it. Like you only the Soviets”

ROMA – The decree of the Meloni government – which will limit airfares from Sicily and Sardinia and to the two islands – Ryanair didn’t really like it. To the point that the CEO of the Irish company, Eddie Wilson, brands it as “ridiculous”.

Ryanair will appeal to the European Commission – he explains – because the decree interferes with the free market “and is illegitimate”.

Mr. Wilson: Airfares have gone crazy, and not just in Italy. Don’t you think that the Meloni government had every right to intervene to protect consumers, especially the poorest?

“He could not and should not have intervened. The decree, I don’t understand where it comes from, is in stark contrast to the European Union regulation 1008 which leaves the companies free to set prices. For this reason, Europe will sweep away the Italian rules, guilty to interfere with the market”.

One can also abuse one’s freedom: with the prices you have simply exaggerated.

“I’ll be honest with you: we feel mocked by this provision. First of all, on our merits”.

do you deserve? Which?

“Ryanair has been decisive for the economic and industrial development of Italian regions forgotten for decades, including the islands. We have guaranteed their connectivity and well-being”.

Lately at a high price for those traveling with you, who are also a low-cost airline?

“This year we will carry more than 56 million passengers to and from Italy. You heard right: 56 million. And Ryanair’s success is based on a fundamental principle: increasing the seats available on planes and, in This way, keep the tariffs very low. Now, however, the government strikes at the heart of this virtuous scheme”.

Why?

“It ties our summer fares to the average fare of each flight. In this way, it invites us to reduce our routes, when we are used to increasing them all the time. Fewer routes and fewer air seats will lead to an average price increase, not to the their flexion”.

RYANAIR FIUMICINO

So the decree risks turning out to be an own goal?

“Absolutely yes. It is illegitimate and illogical. If it stays like this, instead of opening a new route from any Italian city to Catania, we will fly more to Spain. Do you know where they are cheering at your decree? In Malta, in Cyprus, in the Canary Islands: they know that we will fly more towards them, rather than being prisoners in Italy. But you – excuse me – remember Alitalia”.

Enough.

“You will certainly remember that Alitalia connected Sicily and Sardinia with Rome or Milan. Period. Then we came along and determined Trapani’s success from scratch, to give just one example. Now, flying to Trapani in November, as many people do “, it costs very little. In the summer, when everyone wants to go to Sicily, it will cost more. This is the free market. But do you know who has tried to fix prices instead of the market?”

Chi, signor Wilson?

“The Soviet Union in 1917. And it didn’t work. Even at the Harry Potter School they understood that you need to increase the offer of a product for prices to decrease”.

ENAC, the Italian flight authority, wrote to the government that the airlines speculate on natural disasters (such as the floods in Emilia-Romagna).

“Incredible”.

Basically you raise the prices of flights just when people are unable to use the private car or the train to get around.

“I am proud that my company was the only one to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from secondary airports to Poland, asking for 10 or 20 euros. I am proud to have rescued thousands of people from Rhodes, which was beset by fires in recent weeks. The words of the ‘Enac, I take them as an insult”.

ENAC is just doing its job.

“It is irresponsible for a government agency to make these comments when it should be dealing with airline safety. I’ve read their algorithm ratings. Garbage. I’ve heard all this nonsense about customers’ Android or Apple devices, which would dictate our rates. It’s a conspiracy theory based on the fantasy of people who don’t have enough work to do.”

The governor of Sicily, Renato Schifani. he accuses you of having made an under-the-table deal with Ita Airways to keep fares high, together.

“I wrote three emails to the governor essentially proposing him to double the tourist flows to his island. I’m sorry he never even answered me, despite our merits towards Sicily and Italy in general”.

Lufthansa is also betting on Italy.

“I advise you to immediately buy some guides to Munich and Frankfurt. Two cities that Italian travelers will soon know very well. You will no longer have direct intercontinental flights from your country. You will always be forced to stop in Germany. A kind of tragedy, then I will tell”.