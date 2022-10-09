Home Business Win11 22H2 upgrades again, the heavy function Explorer multi-tab page is coming | Win11 | Windows | Microsoft_Sina Technology_Sina Network
Win11 22H2 upgrades again, the heavy function Explorer multi-tab page is coming | Win11 | Windows | Microsoft_Sina Technology_Sina Network

Win11 22H2 upgrades again, the heavy function Explorer multi-tab page is coming | Win11 | Windows | Microsoft_Sina Technology_Sina Network

In the early morning of September 21, Microsoft released the Windows 11 2022 (Win11 2022 for short) update. This is the first major update after the release of Win11 last year. It brings a lot of new features, but the much-anticipated resource manager multi-tabbed by netizens The page was not updated in September.

According to Microsoft’s plan, this feature will not be pushed until October. The official plan is divided into 1st Moment update and 2nd Moment update. Now the 1st Moment update has been pushed to the Windows Insider test channel. The upgraded version number isWindows 11 22H2 Release Preview Build 22621.608。

In this version of the upgrade, Microsoft has brought the much-anticipated multi-tab function of the resource manager.That is, the file management page supports multi-tab pages like the Chrome browser. It is no longer that such a window needs a tab page. Previously, this multi-tab function required third-party applications to achieve.

In addition, the multi-tabbed page of the new version of Win11 22H2 will also be fine-tuned in detail. The default page will become the home page, which can display cloud files (it is estimated that onedrive will be deeply integrated) and the user’s own fixed and favorite folders. It is easier to manage. Convenient.

See also  The call for "Export Champions" has been reopened: applications are underway

　　Win11 22H2, which supports Explorer’s multi-tab pages, is expected to be officially updated in October,Just wait patiently.


