New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





In the early morning of September 21, Microsoft released the Windows 11 2022 (Win11 2022 for short) update. This is the first major update after the release of Win11 last year. It brings a lot of new features, but the much-anticipated resource manager multi-tabbed by netizens The page was not updated in September.

According to Microsoft’s plan, this feature will not be pushed until October. The official plan is divided into 1st Moment update and 2nd Moment update. Now the 1st Moment update has been pushed to the Windows Insider test channel. The upgraded version number isWindows 11 22H2 Release Preview Build 22621.608。

In this version of the upgrade, Microsoft has brought the much-anticipated multi-tab function of the resource manager.That is, the file management page supports multi-tab pages like the Chrome browser. It is no longer that such a window needs a tab page. Previously, this multi-tab function required third-party applications to achieve.

In addition, the multi-tabbed page of the new version of Win11 22H2 will also be fine-tuned in detail. The default page will become the home page, which can display cloud files (it is estimated that onedrive will be deeply integrated) and the user’s own fixed and favorite folders. It is easier to manage. Convenient.

Win11 22H2, which supports Explorer’s multi-tab pages, is expected to be officially updated in October,Just wait patiently.



