Here are the Apulian plants. Mondonuovo (Mesagne, Brindisi) of 54 megawatts; Valleverde of 31.35 megawatts in Monte Livagni in Bovino (Foggia), plus the connecting power line through Castelluccio dei Sauri and Deliceto; repowering of the 42 megawatt wind farm between Motta Montecorvino and Volturara Appula (Foggia); San Pancrazio Torrevecchia of 34.5 megawatts (San Pancrazio Salentino, Brindisi) plus the connecting power line through Avetrana and Erchie; San Severo La Penna (San Severo, Foggia) for 47.6 megawatts; San Potito locality Torretta (Ascoli Satriano, Foggia) and high voltage line through Deliceto; in the municipality of San Paolo Civitate (Foggia) for 42 megawatts between the districts of Pozzilli, Chiagnemamma, Cerro Comunale, Marana della Difensola-Quarantotto, Masseria Difensola, plus the connecting infrastructures to Torremaggiore in the Fari and Rascitore localities; San Severo wind farm of 54 megawatts (San Severo, Foggia).

These are the projects released in Basilicata. Five-year extension of the term of validity of the environmental impact assessment provision for the construction of the 36 megawatt Serra Gagliardi wind farm in Genzano di Lucania (Potenza); five-year extension of the environmental impact assessment provision for the 38.995 megawatt Castellani wind plant designed between Maschito and Venosa (Potenza); Rosamarina plant of 37.1 megawatts in Lavello (Potenza) with the connection works through the territories of Venosa and Melfi.

Atelli’s comment (Via)

The president of the Via commissions of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, Massimiliano Atelli, tells Sole 24 Ore that “2022 is the year of the turning point. The growth of authorizations in the first half of 2022 is also continuing in the second and the figure for the end of 2022 will, I believe, be eloquent. I remember that, especially for some types of plants, it is almost always the Council of Ministers that has to make the final decision – adds Atelli – because in the face of a favorable opinion of the ecological transition there is often a contrary opinion of Culture ».

The agreement between Edison and Axpo

Edison acquired from Axpo the Bisaccia wind farm, in the province of Avellino, 22 Vestas propellers of 3 megawatts each for a total of 66 megawatts. Edison’s goal is to rise from the current 2 thousand renewable megawatts to 5 thousand in 2030 “with investments of 3 billion euros”, while Axpo aims to “focus on new initiatives with high growth potential”.

The Chinese Zonergy in Italy

The Chinese Zonergy (of the telecommunications giant Zte) has opened a branch in Milan and aims at the Italian photovoltaic and accumulators market through an agreement with the Veneto-based Desasolar, of the Desa group for the distribution of electronic products.