Listen to the audio version of the article

Wind Tre relies on artificial intelligence to push its services. Added value, therefore, called to replace as a purchase motivation the price battle in mobile telephony (and now also in fixed telephony) waged by operators and which has caused billions of euros in revenues to burn over the years.

Against unwanted calls

It is in this context that Wind Tre launches its gauntlet against unwanted calls, through a free service called “Please don’t call”. As the CEO Gianluca Corti explains, “personal well-being is increasingly based on technology but is subject to new challenges. Among these, unwanted calls have become a real source of discomfort. Millions of calls from potential spam numbers pass through the telephone networks every day. In light of these data, we have decided to invest in frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence to protect our customers from the phenomenon ».

The register of oppositions

The service arrives a few days after the extension of the opposition register to mobile telephony, against unwanted calls. In this case, the user can register any telephone number (landline and mobile) in the new opposition register. You can do it for free on the website, by mail, by phone or by fax. You can register in the public register of oppositions by calling the toll-free number to be activated (800 265 265) and following the procedure automatically, with the dictation of some personal data such as the tax code or the VAT number.

Service via app

The Wind Tre service is automatic for the customers of the telephone company which, according to the latest Agcom data, at the end of 2021 represented 26.5% of the 78.1 million “human” sims in Italy for 20.7 million mobile customers . The new service, available from the Wind Tre app, currently used by around 8 million customers, is able to identify potential unwanted calls and report them directly on the smartphone screen, so that the recipient can choose whether to answer or not.

Beyond the price challenge

«We are convinced – adds Corti – that in the field of telephony and connectivity it is possible to compete on new performances and functions rather than just looking at prices. For our customers, we continuously update our offer, which today ranges from purchase insurance coverage to energy. The protection of connections and digital life is an area in which we invest a lot, with free and paid services, both for the consumer and for the company. We make it a matter of principle, it is our “digital responsibility” ».