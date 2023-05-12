Wind Tre, the Eqt fund acquires the majority stake in the 3.4 billion network

Listen to the audio version of the article

Pending the separation of the Tim network, the first real spin-off of the network in Italy arrives at Wind Tre. Where the infrastructure now has another majority shareholder: the Swedish fund Eqt Infrastructure which has signed an agreement to acquire a 60% stake in the newly established company that will own and operate the Italian telecommunications operator’s mobile and fixed network. The transaction, reads a note, “takes place on the basis of an enterprise value of 3.4 billion euros”.

Network with 5G coverage on 67% of the territory

The company, it still reads, “will provide wholesale connectivity services to Wind Tre and other Italian mobile telephone operators, becoming the main player in terms of coverage and mobile network capacity in the country, thus managing an essential part of the national digital infrastructure”. And it is a cutting-edge network given that “at the end of 2022 it already covered around 67% of Italy with 5G reception”.

Eqt: strategic investment

“We have worked closely with CK Hutchison to develop this innovative transaction in the telecommunications sector. Eqt strongly believes in the strategic logic of separating the infrastructures and services of mobile operators and we consider this investment as a model for future operations with operators in other European markets», commented Francesco Malvezzi, Managing Director and Head of Italy of the advisory team of Eqt Infrastructure. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close within six to nine months.

The no of the unions

Moving to the new network company will be 2,000 of the 6,500 workers of the telco owned by Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison. And the workers themselves and the trade unions could do nothing to oppose the operation, against which Wind Tre employees went on strike on May 4th. Of “totally wrong choice that has no industrial rationale, but aims to raise cash to face the obvious distortions of a crazy telecommunications market model” had spoken at that juncture Riccardo Saccone, National Secretary Slc Cgil.

Wind Tre goes shopping in cybersecurity

Meanwhile, simultaneously with the announcement of the sale of 60% of the network company to the Eqt fund, Wind Tre also announces an acquisition. The scope is that of the cybersecurity offer for the Business market with the acquisition of 70% of Rad, specialized in cybersecurity solutions, designed and created to meet the IT protection needs of both large companies and small and medium enterprises. «The acquisition of Rad – says Gianluca Corti, CEO of Wind Tre – represents a further important investment by our company and by the shareholder in Italy. In particular, it confirms Wind Tre’s willingness to continue to focus on the technological excellence of our country to offer increasingly advanced and diversified services, also in the B2B sector, as well as to support the digitization of businesses and public administrations”.