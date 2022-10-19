Original title: Windows 10 2022 annual update 22H2 officially released! Build 19045

Very low-key, Microsoft announced today that it has officially started distributing the Windows 10 2022 Annual Update (Windows 10 version 22H2).

Somewhat frustratingly, Microsoft didn’t list the updates in detail, only saying “a limited range of new features and functionality through a familiar, fast, and reliable update experience.”

The outside world pointed out that this means that Windows 10 2022 has no major or notable changes, and it may be just to refresh the sense of existence.

The logic behind this is that Windows 10 20H1 will be discontinued on December 13 this year, and 20H2 will be on May 9 next year. Ending support means no longer distributing any monthly and quality patches, adding to the unease for genuine users to use.

The 22H2 support period is at least 18 months, and if it is for enterprise and educational users, it is 24 months.

After the upgrade,The detailed version number corresponding to Windows 10 22H2 is Build 19045. If you want to upgrade, one is to actively check for updates (pay attention to bypassing the Win11 22H2 push), and the other is to download the upgrade tool or ISO image file from Microsoft’s official website.

