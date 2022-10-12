During this month’s Patch Tuesday event, Microsoft released Windows 11 21H2 ( KB5018418 ) and 22H2 ( KB5018427 ) cumulative update. These updates also come with Windows 11 servicing stack updates, ensuring smooth and reliable upgrades to subsequent versions of Windows.

This update contains various security improvements to internal operating system functionality. No other issues are documented with this release. This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, the component that installs Windows Update. Servicing Stack Updates (SSU) ensure you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

In the changelog, Microsoft didn’t offer much about the security update, so it’s unclear exactly which security improvements were fixed. Windows 11 devices increase version numbers after installation

● Windows 11, version 21H2: KB5018418 (OS Build 22000.1098)

● Windows 11, version 22H2: KB5018427 (OS Build 22621.674)

The Windows 11 22H2 feature update started rolling out last month with 2 known issues after installing this update, one of which is related to provisioning packages:

Windows may only be partially configured, and the out-of-the-box experience may not complete or may restart unexpectedly. Provisioning packages are .PPKG files that help configure new devices for use on a business or school network. Provisioning packages applied during initial setup are most likely to be affected by this issue.For more information on provisioning packages, see Provisioning Packages for Windows

Next, a problem with the Windows 11 22H2 feature update is that it is difficult to copy large files.Microsoft explains