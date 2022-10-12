New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





This article comes from cnBeta

During this month’s Patch Tuesday event, Microsoft released Windows 11 21H2 (KB5018418) and 22H2 (KB5018427) cumulative update. These updates also come with Windows 11 servicing stack updates, ensuring smooth and reliable upgrades to subsequent versions of Windows.

This update contains various security improvements to internal operating system functionality. No other issues are documented with this release. This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, the component that installs Windows Update. Servicing Stack Update (SSU) ensures that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.



