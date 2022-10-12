Home Business Windows 11 21H2/22H2 received October cumulative update to fix a large number of security issues | Windows 11_Sina Technology_Sina
Business

Windows 11 21H2/22H2 received October cumulative update to fix a large number of security issues | Windows 11_Sina Technology_Sina

by admin
Windows 11 21H2/22H2 received October cumulative update to fix a large number of security issues | Windows 11_Sina Technology_Sina

New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!


This article comes from cnBeta

During this month’s Patch Tuesday event, Microsoft released Windows 11 21H2 (KB5018418) and 22H2 (KB5018427) cumulative update. These updates also come with Windows 11 servicing stack updates, ensuring smooth and reliable upgrades to subsequent versions of Windows.

This update contains various security improvements to internal operating system functionality. No other issues are documented with this release. This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, the component that installs Windows Update. Servicing Stack Update (SSU) ensures that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.


See also  The leaked Windows 11 "keyboard wallpaper" is now available for download-Windows 11

You may also like

Eni starts exporting vegetable oil from Kenya for...

Istat: industrial production up in August at +...

Bank of Italy: private loans up 4.4% over...

Bank of Italy: mortgage rates at 2.45% in...

Cathie Wood buys Adobe as the stock collapses...

Opportunities on the stock market: New uncertainties after...

vivo X90 series appearance exposure new design language...

Cellularline shareholders do not adhere to the takeover...

The iPhone 14 has seen its first major...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 11.10.2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy