Windows for Ukraine: A student makes destroyed houses habitable again

“Insulate Ukraine” is supplying a triple polyethylene film to replace destroyed windows in the war-torn region of Ukraine. Groups of locals can install the substitute there themselves. The materials are inexpensive, and the improvement is unaffordable for the population.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

EIn the example from Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, Harry Blakiston Houston is particularly memorable. An old lady there “had been sleeping in her bathtub for two months because that was the warmest place in her house.” After the Cambridge student and his helpers installed the windows he had designed, they finally felt a bit of normality again a. “The house was immediately warmer and brighter, she was able to reorganize everything a bit and live properly in her house again.” He was sure that he was on the right track.

Blakiston Houston (25), who is now doing his doctorate in biotechnology after studying applied mathematics, has now taken a break from university. He concentrates on the windows, which are intended to help make destroyed Ukrainian apartments and houses habitable again quickly when the glass has shattered after a bomb attack in a large area.

With his project “Insulate Ukraine” he is always on the road. The concept developed by Blakiston Houston uses inexpensive materials and can be put together quickly and easily after a training phase, so that groups of local people in the affected regions can install the windows themselves. A triple polyethylene film is additionally insulated with PVC and adhesive tape. At 12 pounds (13.57 euros) per square meter of window area, the building material is also affordable.

More on the war damage in Ukraine Attacks on energy infrastructure

According to estimates by the United Nations, since the Russian war of aggression began more than a year ago, several million people have been living in partially destroyed houses and buildings in Ukraine that no longer offer enough protection, for example from the sub-zero temperatures of the cold winters in the country. In den umkämpften Gebieten sind zahlreiche Gebäude durch Bombenangriffe komplett zerstört worden. Zusätzlich zerspringt aber in einem Umkreis von bis zu drei Kilometern durch die Druckwelle fast das gesamte Glas.

“We came up with something to really change something,” says the young engineer. His job now is primarily to convey how the windows are built and to procure the material. Companies also help with this. Cromwell Polythene aus Derbyshire gehört zu den Spendern und hat eine größere Menge der Polyethylenfolie zur Verfügung gestellt.

The idea of ​​the project came to him last autumn while queuing to pay his respects to the late Queen in Westminster. He had discussed the problem of the broken windows with a friend who had just returned from volunteering in the Ukraine.

also read

Zurück in Cambridge hat er sich zunächst angeschaut, wie Fenster bisher ersetzt werden. Oft kommt dafür Holz zum Einsatz oder alte Säcke, beides Lösungen, die oft undicht sind und kaum Licht in die Räume lassen. Blakiston Houston set out to develop a prototype using easily sourced materials and continued to improve it with fellow engineers.

Insulate Ukraine isn’t the only project trying to improve living conditions in the war zone by installing windows in damaged buildings. Re-Win from Basel also relies on it. Das Team von Architekten und Stadtplanern sammelt alte Fenster, die in der Schweiz ausgemustert wurden. Darunter ist zum Beispiel das Material aus einem Abriss reifen, zwölfstöckigen Wohnblock in Oberzollikofen bei Bern.

Material for 4,000 windows fits into one truck

The windows are stored at various locations in Switzerland before being sent in bulk to Ukraine, where they are used when needed by local organizations with which the Swiss work. „So können wir mit relativ wenig Aufwand ein Gebäude wieder bewohnbar machen“, sagt Barbara Buser, die zu den Initiatoren gehört.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.