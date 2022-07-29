Home Business Windows Server Build 25169 Preview Image Available for Download – Windows Server
Microsoft today released the latest preview version of Windows Server Build 25169, and its official website has released ISO and VHDX images. As before, although the Windows 11 Dev version was used to develop the same kernel, Microsoft has not officially released the update log, so it is not clear what has been updated or what known issues exist.

The branding of Windows Server remains unchanged in the new preview, and it still reads “Windows Server 2022”. But Microsoft always refers to these releases as vNext, not Windows Server 2022.

As before, on the Windows Server Insider page, Microsoft provides the following download links:

The ISO format of Windows Server VNext Preview supports 18 languages

VHDX format only supports English

Windows Server VNext Preview VHDX

Microsoft Server Languages and Optional Features Preview

Windows Admin Center 2110.2 Preview

These keys are only available in preview

Server Standard: MFY9F-XBN2F-TYFMP-CCV49-RMYVH

Datacenter: 2KNJJ-33Y9H-2GXGX-KMQWH-G6H67

