Prodi did not take sides. What will he do after Schlein’s victory? Who will hold the Democratic Party together?

Yesterday afternoon the handover of deliveries to the Nazarene between the outgoing secretary Enrico Letta and the new secretary Elly Schlein. But splitting winds are blowing underground. In the territorial consultations, the members of the Democratic Party voted in the majority for Stefano Bonaccini while in the gazebos the widespread vote, even of the non-members, reversed the result. One of the founder of Pd, Beppe Fioroni, has left the Pd: “It’s not my party anymore.” It is rumored that Debora Serracchiani would be ready to take a step back as group leader in the Chamber.

If with Schlein the party loses its majority ambition, dealing with more niche issues, the reformist wing could soon find itself in difficulty. In the management base close to Bonaccini there are many discontents, also because they explain that the apparatus close to the new secretary is the management group that has governed the Democratic Party for years: Zingaretti, Bettini, Franceschini, Orlando, Botta and Letta himself.

Meanwhile the reformist air, from Maria Elena Boschi to Carlo Calenda, is rubbing its hands. The memory goes back to the former president of the Council and of the European Commission Romano Prodi. The leader did not side with any of the candidates in the running but still went to the primary tents.

Sandra Zampa

The new secretary Elly Schlein was born politically as an animator of “Occupy Pd”, a protest movement against the 101 snipers who in Parliament in 2013 stopped Prodi’s run towards the Quirinale.

Could Prodi change his mind after Elly Schlein’s victory? We tried to figure it out calling the former MP Sandra Zampa, who has always been close to the Bolognese professor.

“Look, I speak for myself, I don’t represent the Prodians which is a current that never existed, the so-called Prodians never wanted to found a current but they recognize themselves in the ideas of Romano Prodi”

But the victory of Elly Schlein it’s a bGood news for the Prodians o no?

“I supported Bonaccini and all those who supported me think that the party should be united whoever wins, so we will be consistent with…”

…con this line, I understand

“I don’t understand the meaning of your question”

Cwe placed la question because Schlein was born politically, with great force, as the animator of “Occupy Pd”, the protest movement against the 101 snipers who in Parliament in 2013 stopped Romano Prodi’s race towards the Quirinale, which didn’t even exist before, so it’s a clear sign something new in this sense…

“It’s all history behind us. Each of us, who traces his political work back to a relationship with Professor Prodi, has reasoned on platforms. I supported Stefano Bonaccini. I believe it is more necessary than ever that Bonaccini be involved because a party where 46% make another choice and where the members have made another choice remains a fact. The issue is how to keep the party united”.

It is the first time that the gazebos have denied the votes of the members, how do you see this event?

“Democracy always wins, if one exercises it. If you exercise your right to vote, you win. Those who went to vote won over those who didn’t go”

So a part of those who could have supported Bonaccini didn’t go?

“I do not know. It is clear that we have fewer and fewer voters and that Schlein has certainly been able to mobilize a whole world, which was not the case for the Bonaccini motion. The experts will then have to understand why the ‘Bonaccini world‘ has not mobilized as we expected. But in a democracy whoever votes wins”.

