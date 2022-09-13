Home Business WindTre becomes a shareholder of Polimi Graduate School of Management
Business

WindTre becomes a shareholder of Polimi Graduate School of Management

by admin
WindTre becomes a shareholder of Polimi Graduate School of Management

The corporate structure of Polimi Graduate School of Management, the former Mip-Politecnico di Milano, is expanding. WindTre, the number one mobile operator in Italy and one of the main operators in fixed connectivity, has landed in the business school.

In this way the collaboration between the two realities is strengthened, already started in 2020 with the launch of D Factor, a project for the development of the digital mindset awarded as Global Best Practice by Top Employers Institute, but it also opens up an important opportunity for the exchange of know-how and experiences.

“In line with our purpose, forging long-term partnerships with companies is extremely valuable for us and a constant source of inspiration,” explained Vittorio Chiesa and Federico Frattini, respectively President and Dean of Polimi Graduate School of Management.

“This is an important opportunity in terms of developing training plans, mutual exchange of experience and points of view – echoed Rossella Gangi, Human Resources director of WindTre – which also strengthens our ability to attract and retain best talents “.

In addition to WindTre, Polimi Graduate School of Management counts in its corporate structure the Politecnico di Milano and various leading companies on the national and international scene, for a total of 23 members.

See also  Station B applies for conversion to dual primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and expects revenue of 5 billion in the first quarter_Company_Exchange_Process

You may also like

Apple iOS 16 official version push: new custom...

Tesla executive: Model 3/Y is too popular, less...

Drought and expensive energy cut the olive harvest

The market share of domestic self-owned brand cars...

US inflation beyond expectations due to sudden collapse...

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Reduces 1,338,000 shares...

MG4 Electric: the electric sedan for less than...

Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: Market Price Fluctuations...

Smart working extension until 31 December: who is...

Apple’s official website explodes: All iPhones $777,777/month –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy