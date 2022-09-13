Listen to the audio version of the article

The corporate structure of Polimi Graduate School of Management, the former Mip-Politecnico di Milano, is expanding. WindTre, the number one mobile operator in Italy and one of the main operators in fixed connectivity, has landed in the business school.

In this way the collaboration between the two realities is strengthened, already started in 2020 with the launch of D Factor, a project for the development of the digital mindset awarded as Global Best Practice by Top Employers Institute, but it also opens up an important opportunity for the exchange of know-how and experiences.

“In line with our purpose, forging long-term partnerships with companies is extremely valuable for us and a constant source of inspiration,” explained Vittorio Chiesa and Federico Frattini, respectively President and Dean of Polimi Graduate School of Management.

“This is an important opportunity in terms of developing training plans, mutual exchange of experience and points of view – echoed Rossella Gangi, Human Resources director of WindTre – which also strengthens our ability to attract and retain best talents “.

In addition to WindTre, Polimi Graduate School of Management counts in its corporate structure the Politecnico di Milano and various leading companies on the national and international scene, for a total of 23 members.