Windtre is back on TV with the «Please dont' call» campaign

Windtre is back on TV with the «Please dont' call» campaign

Windtre is back on TV with the spot dedicated to «Please Don’t Call», the service that protects against unwanted calls, activated in the last year by more than one million customers for over 46 million harassing calls blocked. The commercial stages real-life situations in which being interrupted by phone calls is really annoying, transforming discomfort into entertainment. The campaign, already on air last year, stood out at the Oltre La Media Group’s Touchpoint Strategy Awards, winning first place in the “Outsider” category, for the innovative value of the service and the company’s ability to communicate through a cross strategy -medial.

The spot also won the prize in the «Web and Mobile Spot» category at the 54th Key Award and ninth Radio Key Award, a Festival organized by the Media Key group. The multimedia project has been recognized for its ability to reach even the youngest through the language of the web, demonstrating in a simple way the protective role played by «Please Don’t Call».

