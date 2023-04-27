WindTre mock Tim, ready to separate network and services by the end of the year

WindTre separates the network

If the separation between network and services for Tim seems increasingly problematic, WindTre is ready to carry out the same operation by the end of the year, obviously arousing the discontent of the unions who have already called a strike of the 6300 workers of the company to Thursday 4 May. In practice, the WindTre network, which should be worth around 4 billion, both mobile with national and fixed coverage will pass 60% to the Swedish fund Eqt while 40% will remain in the portfolio of the reference shareholder of WindTre, the Chinese of Hutchinson.

The scheme of the operation

The outline of the operation follows, in a small way, what Tim’s CEO Pietro Labriola described in Tim’s industrial plan. In WindTre a NetCo, a company for the network into which they will converge 2,000 employees and all activities involving the fixed and mobile networks. This company will be led by Benoit Hanssen, former Chief Technology Officer of WindTre. All the network infrastructures, contracts with third parties, wholesale connectivity services and “network” personnel with the related support functions will converge in this company.

Read also: Vivendi’s requests and analysts’ halt: what can happen to Tim now

While WindTre will become a multi-service company (in addition to telecommunications for mobile and landline, also electricity and gas, insurance, security, Iot, etc.) with about 4,000 employees and will also be responsible for telecommunications licenses. This company will have as ad Gianluca Corti, who was Chief Commercial WindTre Officer At the moment Corti and Hanssen are both CEOs of WindTre, taking over in April 2022 after Jeffrey’s departure Hedberg.

The unions are against it

As already mentioned, the unions are against the split into two companies, as is the case with Tim. “The operation – they said – is only financial and short-term, an economic efficiency without any industrial prospects and which, we fear, will generate employment repercussions in the future. With two separate companies it will be impossible to manage redundancies through reconversion processes in a non-traumatic way. The acceleration, which the company would now like to impose to the path of separation, is currently taking shape also through attitudes of pressure towards individual workers, as well as in sudden movements of personnel between the various organizational areas. Such attitudes are completely inadmissible and we ask that they cease immediately”.

Presenting the 2022 financial statement data, it can be seen that Hutchinson has written down the stake in WindTre by as much as 1.3 billion euros against a 19% drop in the Italian company’s EBITDA. According to the group, this is mainly due due to the drop in wholesale volumes which led to a 6% reduction in revenues, higher operating costs for the development of the network and an increase in the cost of energy of approximately 13%. EBIT in 2022 was down 69% from 2021, Hutchison said due to higher depreciation and amortization and 5G investments.