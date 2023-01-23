Listen to the audio version of the article

“No one is against wine, what the Plan to Beat Cancer is about is the harmful use of alcohol, which is a public health concern.” This was reiterated by the spokesman of the European Commission, Stefan De Keersmaecker, within the clash on the labeling of alcohol with health warnings. The EU Plan provides for a reduction in the harmful use of alcohol by at least 10% by 2025. “Labelling – continued De Keersmaecker – is a very important topic and we have already announced in the Farm to Fork strategy and in the Plan to beat the cancer that we are working on a revision of the EU rules on the matter, to enable consumers to make informed choices about sustainable and healthy foods. An impact assessment is in preparation, and the technical work is ongoing.’

The Italian government has also taken the field against the hypothesis of the black stamp on wine: “I found the Irish foreign minister Michéal Martin willingness to discuss the labeling of bottles of wine,” said the number one of the Farnesina, Antonio Tajani. The minister refers to the legislation with which Dublin wants to introduce health warnings on alcohol, and to which the European Commission has given its silent assent, thus creating a previous danger for the new EU legislation under construction by the end of this year.

“Clarity and great precision is needed – the president of Federvini, Micaela Pallini reiterated once again – on this we ask for government intervention and we propose that CREA, the technical body of the Ministry of Agriculture, can help clarify, together with international organizations, in order to start a research phase that allows us to be able to count on updated studies and reasonable and balanced recommendations regarding the correct consumption of alcoholic beverages”. Crea’s response was not long in coming, but it’s not one that satisfies everyone: «There is no risk-free dose of alcohol, this must be very clear to everyone – said Crea nutrition researcher Laura Rossi – after all, we have always said this and reported it in Crea’s Guidelines on healthy eating, which were revised in 2018. As for the doses allowed in the Mediterranean diet, the famous glass a day, «they are concessions to be consumed during meals and this is precisely to mitigate the effects of risk. Of course there has always been an acceptability due to the fact that a good glass combines pleasure and sociability, but we must be aware that the risk is not zero».