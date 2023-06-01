Wingcopter and Siemens: Drones are to distribute blood samples in Africa

IIn recent years, basic medical care has improved in much of the world. But there are regions where people hardly benefit from this development. According to the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, one billion people have no access to adequate health care.

Women and children in sub-Saharan Africa are particularly affected. Life expectancy here is only 60 years, well below the global average. For some of these people, help is soon to come – from the air.

The medical technology group Siemens Healthineers has a cooperation with the southern Hessian Start-up Wingcopter started, which manufactures cargo drones that are able to transport shoebox-sized transport containers over long distances. With the help of these aircraft, the two companies want to set up a supply network in Africa, which modern laboratory diagnostics as well available in remote regions.

“In some regions of Africa, blood samples are taken many kilometers by motorbike through the savannah and are then often no longer able to be diagnosed. Patients travel long distances with the whole family to the nearest hospital,” reports Stefan Assmann, who heads the project at Siemens Healthineers as Senior Director.

His team now wants to start supplying laboratories by air in an East African country. “The first drones will take off in the coming months,” says Assmann.

In just a year, dozens of drones could be in use in several provinces of the country to provide medical care to people. “Everyone is so enthusiastic!”

Wingcopter 198 can transport cargo 75 kilometers

The laboratory supply by drone should work according to the so-called “hub & spoke” principle. Translated, this means hub and spoke. A modern laboratory with diagnostic technology from Franconia is to be set up at a central location. From here, Wingcopter drones are to fly in a star pattern to smaller medical stations in the region.

The medical shuttle flights operate in a two-way system. For example, they collect blood samples from patients and bring them back to the base, where they are analyzed by laboratory technicians. Then they start again with vaccines and other medicines in their luggage, deliver them and collect the next samples.

The supply flights are to be carried out with the Wingcopter 198 cargo drone. The aircraft has eight rotors and a wingspan of almost two meters and, according to Wingcopter, is able to transport a load weighing five kilograms 75 kilometers. The average travel speed of 100 km/h is intended to ensure that the drone reaches its destination quickly, even in urgent cases.

A Wingcopter drone in action What: pa/abaca/ABACA

“The decisive advantage of the Wingcopter drone is that it can take off and land vertically and cover long distances like an airplane, even in adverse weather conditions,” Assmann explains why the decision was made in favor of the German start-up after discussions with several manufacturers.

Healthineers is initially investing a six-figure amount in the project during the test phase. However, the plan is to quickly expand the use of drones to other African countries, and there have also been inquiries from Latin America.

For the start-up Wingcopter, based in Weiterstadt near Darmstadt, the cooperation with the well-known partner should be the breakthrough to achieve its quite ambitious goals. Founder Tom Plümmer has long been talking about his plans to cover Africa with a delivery network of thousands of drones. He also wanted to equip rural regions of Germany with drones for medical delivery flights.

About a year ago, Plummer presented a major customer who is said to have ordered 12,000 cargo drones for Africa. But apparently nothing has come of the supposed major order to this day.

Wingcopter receives loan from investment bank

Instead of mass drone deliveries, the start-up has so far only been able to isolated pilot projects and impressive design studies. In investor circles, the fear is spreading that the promising, but also five-year-old drone start-up could turn out to be an air act.

A few weeks ago, Wingcopter announced new financing of 40 million euros, after which the company is now funded with a total of 100 million euros. However, the company did not collect the cash injection from private investors, but received it as a loan from the European Investment Bank.

After signing the mutual declaration of intent (“Memorandum of Understanding”) with Healthineers, Weiterstadt sees itself on the upswing. “We are convinced that we have found the perfect partner for our ambitious plans to improve and save the lives of millions of people on the African continent and beyond,” says CEO Plümmer. The cooperation with the global corporation brings his company “a big step closer” to this goal.

Wingcopter founder Tom Plümmer (right) and Ole Per Maloy, Managing Director at Siemens Healthineers, sign the “Memorandum of Understanding” Source: Jürgen Hinterleithner

In addition to the laboratory equipment, Siemens Healthineers also wants to contribute its expertise in handling and transporting sensitive and often temperature-sensitive samples and medicines. The drone cooperation is not only operated there for charitable reasons.

“On the one hand, as a DAX company, we want to live up to our responsibility and help to give people all over the world access to healthcare,” says manager Assmann. “At the same time, drone technology enables us to open up markets for our products in which we have previously had little presence.”

