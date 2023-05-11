Wingcopter raised 38 million euros with this pitch deck

I liked their presents: The Wingcopter founders Ansgar Kadura, Jonathan Hesselbarth and Tom Plummer. Jonas Wresch

38 million euros – that’s how much capital Wingcopter raised in its round, which was completed in June 2022. For the current loan financing over 40 million euros no investor pitch was necessary, the money was applied for at the European Investment Bank. “We were really put through our paces by the EIB for this,” says company founder and CEO Tom Plümmer. The Hessian start-up builds drones that can cover long distances – the drone can cover up to 110 kilometers – and are therefore particularly suitable for delivering medicines or other goods to remote areas. Ansgar Kadura, Tom Plümmer and Jonathan Hesselbarth started with their idea in 2016. Since then, including the current debt financing, around 100 million euros have flowed into the company.

In the last equity round, the capital was contributed by the Rewe Group, the Biontech investor Salvia and the tech financier XAI Technologies as well as the Japanese retail group Itochu. Existing investors such as Futury Capital and Valley VC Xplorer Capital also participated. The company’s rating had once again increased significantly, reveals co-founder Tom Plümmer to Gründerszene. However, he does not want to say exactly how high it is. Only this much: It is about two thirds higher than a few months ago.

Wingcopter prepares the next round