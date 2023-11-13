Wingstop Expands to Puerto Rico: Iconic Chicken Restaurant to Open First Location in Manatí

Wingstop, the global brand of quick-service chicken restaurants known for its iconic flavors and hand-sauced chicken wings, is set to open its first location in Puerto Rico. The new restaurant will be located in Manatí, with plans to open additional locations in Cupey and Montehiedra Mall.

According to Raj Kapoor, president of Wingstop’s international operations, the company sees great growth potential in Puerto Rico and has plans to operate more than 50 locations throughout the island. “Our international business has great growth potential and we are excited to bring our bold and distinctive flavors to the people of Puerto Rico, following recent expansion into Canada and Korea on our journey to become one of the top 10 restaurant brands in the world,” said Kapoor.

Local partners at Wing Island Development LLC are leading Wingstop’s business in Puerto Rico. Co-founder José Vázquez expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are excited to partner with Wingstop to bring one of the most successful restaurant brands and the best wings in the world to Puerto Rico.”

The first Wingstop location in Manatí is set to open on November 18, with an official opening event scheduled for January 2024 at the flagship location in Montehiedra Mall. The expansion in Puerto Rico comes amid plans for the company to open more than 240 new units globally.

Visitors to Wingstop will have the opportunity to try the 12 “bold and distinctive” flavors, ranging from sweet to savory, including favorites like Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, Atomic, and the signature international Honey Garlic flavor. In addition to wings, the menu also features steaks, chicken sandwiches, signature sides, and famous sauces, including the popular Wingstop and Mayoketchup ranch made especially for fans of Puerto Rican flavor.

Founded in 1994 and based in Dallas, Texas, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) currently operates and franchises more than 2,000 locations worldwide. The company’s entry into the Puerto Rican market represents a significant step in its global expansion efforts.

