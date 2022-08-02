«We are closing an extraordinary semester, despite the continuing uncertainties given by the geopolitical scenario. And the prospects are equally positive: the orders collected already cover the whole of 2023 ». Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, confirms the positive trend at the beginning of the year of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company controlled by Aidi (Volkswagen Group) and announces a new record.

Lamborghini has already hit a record 2022: in the first half of the year, the operating result was 425 million euros, exceeding 393 million for the whole of 2021. “The best half-year ever in terms of sales, turnover has just closed. and profitability. Global deliveries amounted to 5,090 units (+ 4.9%), while in terms of financial indicators, turnover reached € 1.332 billion, an increase of 30.6% compared to the first six months of 2021 ».

The operating result also recorded an increase, compared with the previous year, of 69.6%, going from 251 to 425 million euros. The corresponding operating margin reached 31.9%, exceeding the 24.6% achieved in the same period of 2021. The increase in profitability in this first half – they say in Sant’Agata Bolognese – was driven by the increase in volumes , the product mix, the increase in customizations and the positive exchange rates.

«Lamborghini – explains Winkelmann – is facing this period of great challenges with success, thanks to a clear long-term strategy, supported by the strong attraction that characterizes the brand. The results of the first half confirm the positive trend. We are convinced that we will be able to close the year with strong growth results compared to the previous year ».

The restyling of the Urus will be presented at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, scheduled for the coming weeks in the United States, while the last Huracan with an exclusively thermal engine will arrive at the end of the current year. The beginning of 2023 will be marked by the hybrid Aventador, which will be followed by hybrid Urus and Huracan, one at the beginning and the other at the end of 2024. “All the cars – underlines Winkelmann – keep the promise of being even more performing thanks to the support of the electrician ».

The German manager does not dispute the EU deadline that sets the end of internal combustion engines at 2035 (postponed to 2036 for small producers such as the Casa di Sant’Agata). «It is a challenge that the legislator imposes on us and that we accept – says Winkelmann – but the application of the regulations differs from country to country. Instead, it would be useful to deal with common rules, also because it is not our intention to diversify products according to the States. As far as we are concerned, we intend to continue in the process of hybridization of super sports cars and after 2030 to evaluate the contribution of synthetic fuels. So, instead, we have to rethink the next generation of cars ».

As for the product strategy, for the moment, no shaking. Hybridized super sports cars and a careful eye on the market remain: with the US leading the way and the Chinese one, already very good, in constant growth. No new sporting activities, however, other than those already announced. And no entry into Formula One, which has also been talked about a lot. What seems certain, however, is that the arrival of Oliver Blume as CEO of the Volkswagen group, in place of Herbert Diess, will not cause shocks in Sant’Agata Bolognese. No listing on the stock market for the house of the Bull, while that “safety cord” that allows Lamborghini to have supplies of components should be guaranteed.