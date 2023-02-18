Listen to the audio version of the article

Delayed works and rising prices due to the energy shock for the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina. However, the sponsor to sign contracts with the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation: the last two arrivals are Eni and Grana Padano, which bring the total number of supporters up to six. No figures have been leaked, the total should be around 70-80 million. Still far from the target of over 500 million established in the initial program (according to which a third of the budget should come from the IOC, a third from tickets and merchandising and a third from sponsors, for 1.5 billion), but the overall accounting will be to be reviewed with the next budget.

The event itself is the responsibility of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation, which obviously has to make sure that the structures are ready, even though it is not its direct task to build them; roads, railways and cycle paths are the responsibility of the Infrastructure Agency. The two companies are independent of each other.

The knot to be untied by March is where the speed skating. After the renunciation of Baselga di Piné, in the province of Trento, due to the soaring costs (up to 75 million) for the redevelopment of the Ice rink, there are now two alternative hypotheses, behind which there is a tug of war between Lombardy and Piedmont. Milan is proposing the spaces of the Fiera Milano Foundation, in the municipality of Rho, while Piedmont would like to reuse its Oval already used in the 2006 winter games. The possibilities are being examined in recent weeks. The question has taken on traits of territorial “pride”: Lombardy and Veneto would like to keep this competition to themselves, because they were the first regions to apply; Piedmont pursues with its proposal, hoping to get back into the game.

Remaining still for the sports facilities, the Veneto Region will have to shell out a figure that has increased by 30% in this case too to redevelop the Cortina Bob’s clue, a specialty for which CONI and the Foundation are fighting tooth and nail not to “leave” it in the hands of Insbruck. In fact, the Austrian city has offered to lend a hand, but for the Italian government it would represent a defeat. Veneto therefore puts around 90 million on the plate, to refurbish an old facility: a cost that is difficult to amortise but anyhow, the Winter Games require it. The tender has been opened. The works are paid for by the public.

In Milan, the work that needs to be monitored more carefully, because it has yet to be completed, is the Pale Italy, where men’s hockey will take place. It will be built by private individuals with project financing. As explained by the municipal top management, “we are in line with the timetable, the reclamation has been done, the work will start in a couple of months and will be delivered in autumn 2025”. However, the tight deadlines require a check. The initial estimate of the costs was 180 million, but even in this case there is already talk of extra costs for about 30% (and it is not excluded that the public hand could eventually be useful)