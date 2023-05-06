Winter Olympics, the race for the Cortina Bobsleigh track is ready

Listen to the audio version of the article

The tender for the construction of the track from bob a Cortina he’s about to leave. The structure will be used for the bobsled, skeleton and luge competitions of the Milan and Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and will cost 81 millionwith the extra costs therefore recognized energies. In fact, it was initially assumed that the value of the investment was around 60 million.

Cortina will therefore have a new track, redeveloping the one built in 1928 and used for the 1956 Olympics, as well as as a film set for one of the James Bond films. Since 2008 it has been definitively closed and is currently in a state of decay.

The tender real will start next 5 June; for now, a “pre-information” notice has been opened, as indicated by the Milan-Cortina infrastructure company (the contracting station is the extraordinary commissioner).

The objective is the redevelopment of the Eugenio Monti slope, or the “sliding center” of Cortina. The old runway will be dismantled and the area reclaimed before the new construction site opens. The various types of intervention have already been listed – from the construction of the route to the connected works, from the refrigeration plant to the construction of buildings serving users, up to environmental monitoring and mitigation of the impact on the landscape. Estimated value: $81.6 million, including security charges, up to 50 percent subcontractable.

The duration of the intervention is a maximum of 28 months. Everything should be ready by November 2025, however “the contractor will be awarded an acceleration bonus for each day in advance of the contractual term determined on the basis of the same criteria established for the calculation of the penalty”.