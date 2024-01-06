Winter season 2023/2024 – Jungfrau Railways: The international guests are back – News

For the first time since the pandemic, the Jungfraujoch was visited by more than a million tourists. There was a sharp increase in guests from Southeast Asia, India and the USA. The start of the 2023/2024 winter season was the best start to a winter season ever for the Jungfrau Railways Group.

A total of 1,007,000 guests were transported to the Jungfraujoch last year, the group reported. That is 61 percent more than in the previous year, which was still heavily influenced by the pandemic. Compared to the record year of 2019, when there were last over 1 million visitors, only 4.6 percent are missing. At the end of the first half of the year, CEO Urs Kessler did not expect the million mark to be reached again.

A trip for 200 francs

Open box Close box

“Switzerland has never been a cheap country for a holiday,” says SRF business editor Matthias Heim. A return trip to the Jungfraujoch without a discount for an adult costs 200 francs. “You have to be able to afford it,” says Heim.

As SRF business editor Matthias Heim says, a new group of guests has also visited the area: “Guests from Southeast Asia are also increasingly coming to Switzerland, for example from Indonesia or the Philippines.” Chinese and Japanese tourists, on the other hand, are not quite as keen to travel as they were in the years before the pandemic; this is probably due to the economic situation in China.

What is also striking about the number of visitors is that “tourists from the USA are coming back to Europe and Switzerland,” says business editor Heim.

Record start to the winter season

The 2023/24 winter season started in the Jungfrau region on December 2, 2023, with winter sports operations in the Jungfrau ski region having been open continuously since then. From the start of the season to December 31st, the so-called “skier visits” were 28 percent higher than the previous year with almost 208,000 visitors and were therefore higher than ever before in history.

Legend: Skiing in the best conditions: The 23/24 winter season has started well for the Jungfrau Railways Group. Keystone/Anthony Anex/Archive

The Jungfrau ski region is a cooperation product. The Jungfrau Railways Group has a turnover share of over 60 percent.

Records in the adventure mountains

The group is also pleased with the number of guests in 2023 at the so-called adventure mountains. The Harderbahn increased by 29 percent compared to the previous year with a good 825,000 ascents and descents, thus achieving the highest number of visitors in history. At the Firstbahn there was an increase of 27 percent with a good 842,000 visitors and also a record.

The Lauterbrunnen-Mürren mountain railway currently had almost 452,000 guests. That is 24 percent more than in the previous year, although rail operations had to be stopped several times for a few weeks due to renovation work, as it is said.

The exact business results of Jungfrau Railways will not be presented until spring at the annual media conference, says business editor Heim.

Share this: Facebook

X

