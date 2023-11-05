Winter sports are facing new challenges. Is government intervention necessary?

Climate change and long-term rising energy prices will cause extensive structural change in winter sports. This does not result in a need for economic policy action.

In all likelihood, global warming will, in the medium term at the latest, mean that a permanently closed natural snow cover in winter will only be present at higher altitudes. Against this background, some of the winter sports areas that are still considered snow-sure will be forced to make greater use of snow-making systems in order to create the necessary conditions for practicing winter sports (alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, etc.). At the same time, the framework conditions for the supply of energy have changed significantly: Due to regulations – including for environmental reasons – and the loss of previously important suppliers (Russia), further increases in energy costs are likely to be expected.

This situation has direct consequences for winter sports. It is very likely that more technical snowmaking systems will have to be used in many winter sports resorts so that the conditions necessary for the appropriate practice of winter sports can be created. The higher energy costs and the other consumption of resources (particularly water) necessary for the operation of snowmaking systems are now leading to significantly higher operating costs for the operators of winter sports facilities in the affected areas, which must be passed on to consumers through prices. At the same time, it is to be expected that certain winter sports areas will be only slightly or not at all affected by this problem. A wide variety of actors act as operators of the cable car systems, which are particularly necessary in the downhill area, ranging from private companies to municipalities to regional tourism associations.

On the demand side, the changed conditions are likely to have an income effect, as certain consumers are no longer willing to pay the higher prices for winter sports. In addition, operators in areas that increasingly have to use technical snowmaking systems suffer a competitive disadvantage due to the associated costs, as they have to pass on the increased costs to consumers, at least in the long term. The result of this is likely to be a structural effect: consumers will increasingly demand the service in question in places with guaranteed snow and therefore more attractive prices, at the expense of other winter sports destinations.

The winter sports resorts can react to the change in the general conditions as follows: From a business perspective, there is a need to adapt the offering, at least in the medium term, for the winter sports resorts that are in danger of losing snow security and the operators based there. On the one hand, if winter sports are to be retained, this can be done by offering the consumer valuable and, above all, unique additional services in order to be able to offer a competitive price-performance package. Such additional services could be special events that attract selected target groups (e.g. Red Bull Home run or Top of the Mountain Opening Concert with Demi Lovato in Ischgl). On the other hand, these winter sports resorts can try to reduce the range of winter sports services and position themselves as an attractive summer destination.

In places that are still guaranteed to have snow, there is scope for pricing. On the one hand, this offers the opportunity to increase the prices of standard services (transport, catering services, etc.). On the other hand, in such places you can rely on an exclusive and high-priced luxury offer.

The consequences outlined have an indirect impact on the procurement markets. A reduced demand for winter sports also results in a reduced demand for the necessary equipment (sports goods, clothing, etc.). In addition, other procurement markets (sports facility construction, etc.) and complementary markets (catering, accommodation, providers of entertainment services, etc.) as well as the labor market are affected.

From a regulatory economics perspective, the question now arises as to whether the state needs to take action. The changes in the framework conditions for winter sports providers are of a medium to long-term nature. The providers can therefore be expected to independently initiate and implement the necessary strategic adjustments. Overall, this is a structural adjustment process to exogenous impulses that is typical of a market economy system. A need for economic policy action by the federal or state governments cannot be derived from this from a regulatory economic perspective.

