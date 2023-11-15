Winter tire obligation 2023, everything you need to know

Listen to the audio version of the article

The thermometer shows almost spring temperatures in many areas of Italy but the time has come to make an appointment at the tire dealer. The reason? The ordinances which impose from 15 November 2023 to 15 April 2024 the circulation of cars and commercial vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes only with winter tires fitted, with chains or additional approved grip devices such as socks on board.

Winter tires mandatory

The obligation concerns certain road sections and specific areas, but it is important to underline the importance of checking and keeping tires in perfect working order during the coldest and rainiest months of the year. The choice between winter tyres, all season tyres, chains or road approved socks with summer tires fitted must be made carefully, considering the areas of use, the mileage and the type of car. The reason is linked to performance, duration and costs to be incurred.

Changing winter tires, what the law says

To avoid warnings from the competent authorities, you can also use tires simply marked M+S born, while winter tires are recognizable by the symbol in which the shape of a mountain encloses a snowflake. The former have characteristics that are less suitable for driving on snow-covered and icy surfaces, while still guaranteeing good traction and high safety characteristics on surfaces that are not excessively complex.

The latter are decidedly more specialized for use on low-grip surfaces, because they combine the tread design which ensures high grip, thanks to the grooves which allow the wheel to grip the snow, with a structure made up of a compound which offers optimal grip when the temperature is low. Precisely for this reason they ensure high safety standards even when the road surface is not whitewashed, but the temperature drops below 7°. In these situations they not only offer better grip but also shorter stopping distances. Furthermore, on wet surfaces, thanks to the tread design, they reduce the risk of aquaplaning.