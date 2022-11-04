Listen to the audio version of the article

Until May 15, 2023, the ordinance that binds the circulation of cars and commercial vehicles up to 3.5 tons to the presence of winter tires is in force in the Aosta Valley and on some roads in other regions. Alternatively, those who may occasionally have to deal with difficult road conditions can resort to all-season tires, chains and approved snow socks. The latter this year come out of the regulatory limbo, thanks to a ministerial decree in force since January 2, 2023 but which, pending official publication, is in practice already valid as it is a European standard.

In many other parts of Italy, the winter road traffic season starts on November 15th and lasts until April 15th. Basically, in winter almost all the Regions have road or motorway sections subject to this obligation and two thirds of the Provinces adopt traffic limitation measures in the absence of correct equipment, reported on the websites https://www.stradeanas.it/it and https://pneumaticisottocontrollo.it. It should also be considered that these provisions, even if they do not normally involve urban areas, are often patchy. advance the tire change.

Winter tires, what the Highway Code provides

Winter and all-season tires are marked M + S (i.e. MS, M / S, MS and M&S) or with the possible additional Alpine pictogram (a mountain with 3 three peaks with a snowflake inside it) and must be of measures conforming to those reported in the booklet.

If you travel without the necessary equipment in the event of checks by the Police Forces, there are fines, the immediate stop of the vehicle, which can only be moved using a tow truck or by adopting non-slip devices on site, as in bureaucratese are winter features described. If you continue not being in order and are stopped, additional penalties and the deduction of three points from the license are added.

Therefore, the use of winter devices must be taken seriously in order not to be in a situation of actual difficulty and poor safety in the event of early snowfalls or sudden drops in temperature that propitiate the formation of ice on the roads. In this regard, it should be added that winter tires are very effective for safety purposes with low temperatures even when the road surface is not covered with snow. The Ministry of Transport recommends the adoption of winter tires on all four wheels. A wise advice which, in practical terms, reflects on safety since the homogeneity of the “tires” positively affects the behavior of the car in every driving situation.