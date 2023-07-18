Wirecard scandal: Fugitive main suspect Marsalek reports to the judiciary via a lawyer

Economy Wirecard scandal

Fugitive prime suspect Marsalek reports to the judiciary through a lawyer

Status: 18.07.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Marsalek reports to the judiciary via a lawyer

In the Wirecard scandal, the main suspect, Jan Marsalek, who has been on the run for three years, reported to the Munich judiciary through his defense attorney. A letter from the lawyer was received at the Munich I district court, a spokesman for the court said on Tuesday.

In the fraud process, the former head of sales is accused from almost all sides: both the public prosecutor’s office and ex-CEO Braun consider Marsalek to be a main culprit. The manager has gone into hiding – and seems to be following the process.

In the Wirecard scandal, the main suspect, Jan Marsalek, who has been on the run for three years, reported to the Munich judiciary through his defense attorney. A letter from the lawyer was received at the Munich I district court, a spokesman for the court said on Tuesday. First the “business weekreported. Neither the court nor the Munich public prosecutor wanted to comment on the content and details of the letter.

According to “Wirtschaftswoche”, the lawyer does not specifically address the allegations of fraud against the Austrian manager in the letter. The former Wirecard board member had left abroad in the summer of 2020 when the collapse of the former Dax group became apparent. According to various media reports, Marsalek fled to Russia.

Wirecard collapsed within a few weeks between June and July 2020 because 1.9 billion euros in proceeds allegedly booked in Southeast Asian trust accounts could not be found. As the group’s former head of sales, Marsalek is a key figure.

also read

In the Munich Wirecard trial, which has been going on for eight months, the defenders of ex-CEO Markus Braun have accused the absent Marsalek of plundering the group without Braun’s knowledge and involvement and of embezzling two billion euros in business proceeds together with accomplices.

also read

The letter provides at least one indication that Marsalek is following the process from afar. Because according to the public prosecutor’s office, the letter was addressed to the fourth criminal division, which is conducting the proceedings against Braun and his two co-defendants.

According to “Wirtschaftswoche”, Marsalek’s lawyer should comment in the letter on the existence of the so-called third-party business at Wirecard. According to the indictment, a criminal gang in the top management of the company with Braun’s participation invented bogus deals to deceive banks and investors. According to Braun, the business was by no means invented, but the proceeds from Marsalek and Co. are said to have been put aside. The trial will continue this Wednesday.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

