The bogeyman recession domina i markets as we approach the end of 2022 and begin to look forward to next year. Commodity e funds thematic represent, as we shall see, sources of great interest for Italian professional investors at this stage and it is interesting to observe the current trends. The WisdomTree Market Outlook 2023 analyzes the issue in detail.

The surprise indices (which measure the gap between market expectations and reality) of the United States, China and Europe continue to weaken. The fears of recession continue to grow as central banks increase i rates of interest at levels they believe can neutralize inflation. However, the inconsistency of the policies it will continue to hinder efforts. In this framework according to the WisdomTree survey, almost all of the Italian professional investors (98%) are invested in funds thematic. Furthermore, 53% of respondents said they wanted to increase their allocations to thematic funds while the energy transition (for 30% of the sample), cybersecurity (for 16%) and artificial intelligence (13%) were found to be among the most convincing investment themes in the current market senario. While with regard to commodities, the 40% of Italian professional investors said they did not intend to change their broad exposure to commodity in the 2023. On the other hand, 22% intend to increase their allocation to agricultural commodities while 19% intend to increase their position on gold.

The general picture on raw materials

On the commoditystocks of many commodities are significantly below the historical average and the number of commodities in backwardation – where spot prices are higher than forward prices – they are at an all-time high. All factors that signal a very rigid demand and supply dynamics. Judging by the net speculative positioning and technical prices, pessimism has spread to many commodity markets. However, the pessimism appears unwarranted when considering the fundamentals, and we could see a rally to cover short positions in various commodities as they unfold. Furthermore, commodities are a cyclical asset class and in an environment of high inflation, commodities can be used as a portfolio hedge.

In addition to the current context, gods must also be taken into account trend market of long period which will give a further boost to the commodity market. The infrastructure sector, for example, represents the driving force for future economic growth. The latter is favored by the European funding program, the RePowerEu, and by the need to renew existing infrastructures. Another issue to consider is that of the energy transition; many governments reacted to the war in Ukraine by doubling down on related commitments. The energy transition could therefore be an important driver of the demand for metals such as copper, aluminum, nickel.

Themes for a future-proof portfolio

In line with the sentiment general reduction of the risk we are seeing in all global markets, flows to thematic investment strategies have slowed down. However, some niches in the thematic world continue to capture the interest of investors. These include the theme of blockchains and that of the innovations that are transforming the automotive industry – autonomous driving, connectivity, shared mobility and electrification.

Currently, in an increasingly digitalized and global world, technology blockchain represents a crossroads between several megatrends. If the first application of blockchain technology concerned an alternative payment system (“Bitcoin”), today the blockchain ecosystem has evolved far beyond the “sphere of payments”. The numbers, moreover, speak for themselves: the global blockchain market is set to grow at a compound annual rate of + 68% by 2026, with 55% of senior executives globally considering blockchain a priority for their own. business.

L’automotive industry and of mobility it is moving from a traditional ecosystem to an extended multimodal ecosystem that takes advantage of new technologies and attempts to decarbonise transport services. This evolution will be a driving force for further investment and, ultimately, for the transformation of the sector. The automotive ecosystem will thrive thanks to four key megatrends: connectivity, the adoption of advanced technologies will bring new communication capabilities between drivers and vehicles; autonomous driving, advantages on the safety front, fuel efficiency, cost reduction and new solutions for the transport of goods and people; shared mobility not only reduces the financial burden for individuals and planners but helps the environment by reducing emissions; electrification, battery electric vehicles could account for 53% of passenger vehicle sales worldwide by 2034, up from 6% in 2021, and 73% by 2040.