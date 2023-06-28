Wise: Shares soar +18%

The Wise’s actions they jump 18%. In a statement to the stock market, Wise said his pre-tax profit had nearly tripled to £146.5 million ($186.5 million).

Wise benefited from the increase in interest rates, which were raised to 5% by the Bank of England last week. The company’s overall reported revenue rose to £964.2 million, up 73% from a year earlier, thanks to increased customer balances.

