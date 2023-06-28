Home » Wise: Shares soar +18%
Business

Wise: Shares soar +18%

by admin
Wise: Shares soar +18%

The Wise’s actions they jump 18%. In a statement to the stock market, Wise said his pre-tax profit had nearly tripled to £146.5 million ($186.5 million).

Wise benefited from the increase in interest rates, which were raised to 5% by the Bank of England last week. The company’s overall reported revenue rose to £964.2 million, up 73% from a year earlier, thanks to increased customer balances.

See also  Hanyu Pharmaceutical: Terlipressin for injection passed the consistency evaluation of generic drugs

You may also like

Togg vs. Tesla: What else could stop e-cars...

Expensive concert prices – How pop stars fuel...

Santanchè, the Maserati and the house at the...

Create a green environment, upgrade green production lines,...

Russian ruble falls to 15-month low

Inflation, Lagarde’s moves opposite those of her predecessor...

Award for “American Rheinmetall”? This tank deal would...

Rates, Bundesbank securities collapse: the hypothesis of a...

Financial Breakfast on June 28: Strong U.S. data...

Environmental protection – Environment Minister criticizes the sealing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy