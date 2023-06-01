Wish 2023: Focus on Quality and Service, Create New Competitiveness in Overseas Logistics_Sina Technology_Sina.com





In the past ten years, “Made in China” has entered mainstream markets such as North America and Europe through cross-border trade, and has participated in shaping global consumption trends. There are more and more merchants going overseas across the border. Relying only on attracting newcomers but ignoring retention, and only focusing on price but ignoring quality can no longer make merchants stand out in the highly competitive Red Sea market.

Wish has been deeply involved in the field of mobile cross-border e-commerce for many years, and has a deep understanding of the cross-border e-commerce ecology and user needs. It has always believed that only by achieving a solid trust between the platform, merchants and consumers, can overseas enterprises find a healthy business model and achieve sustainable growth. goal of continued growth.

On June 1, the Wish 2023 Investment Promotion and Operation Strategy Conference was successfully held in Shenzhen. Many practitioners and merchants in the sea-going industry gathered together to share the new milestone of cross-border sea going. Bob Yin, Director of Investment Promotion of Wish China, analyzed the main market trends in Europe and the United States, and the characteristics of the platform’s core consumer groups from the perspective of the platform, and made a detailed analysis of Wish’s investment promotion priorities in 2023; Ritta Zhao, Director of Operations for Medium-sized Merchants in Wish China, shared How to use platform project traffic to increase product exposure and conversion, and use the “red and blue ocean” model to optimize targeted product selection. In addition, many guests were invited to share on topics such as supply chain digital management, logistics, and overseas warehousing.

It is reported that,This year, Wish will focus on the core of “going overseas with quality”, upgrade platform services and guarantees, and provide all-round services such as settlement support, refined operation support, and better logistics experience for overseas merchants.

In the financial report for the first quarter of 2023, Wish affirmed the effectiveness of the brand remodeling plan in the past year. The loss of the platform continued to narrow, and the user conversion rate, retention rate and satisfaction rate were all steadily improving. On top of this, Wish further proposed that the platform will adopt four key strategic measures: “improving the construction of the shopping basket”, “improving the retention rate of buyers”, “stimulating the user interest of ‘browsing and discovering'” and “diversified marketing channel marketing”. ,Promote the depth of cooperation with merchants, stimulate user interest, and drive the improvement of the economic benefits of platform units on the basis of establishing a benign relationship with merchants and consumers.

2023,Wish will further leverage its platform advantages and devote itself to exploring the sustainability of the mobile e-commerce business model.The first is to continue to deepen the trust and cooperation between the platform and merchants; the second is to use more abundant global promotional activities to create traffic marketing opportunities for merchants; the third is to launch the “joint warehouse” logistics upgrade service to reduce the logistics pressure of Chinese merchants. In addition, the platform will continue to exert its differentiated positioning advantages as a “discovery” shopping platform.

A number of incentive policies are supported to drive the quality upgrade of the entire supply chain

Bob Yin, head of investment promotion in China, introduced the platform’s investment promotion plan for this year at the event: “The introduction of good products with high cost performance in the five core categories of Wish is our main theme of investment promotion in 2023.In 2023, we will conduct investment promotion roadshows in 8 major foreign trade export-oriented cities across the country and investment promotion salon activities in 30 characteristic production areas through both offline and online methods. “

Bob Yin shared live, source: Wish

The five core categories of the platform, “Home Furnishing”, “Beauty and Health“, “Hobbies”, “Fashion” and “Electronic Products” are not only opportunities for the market, but also advantages for Chinese merchants. Wish hopes to build a strong brand in these categories. The supply chain foundation and supply capacity provide consumers with a variety of choices.

This year, Wish will also continue the “invitation-based” registration process on the merchant side, control the quality of merchants, and launch a series of targeted cooperation plans based on the comprehensive operational capabilities and supply-side advantages of merchants.On the one hand, Wish will establish a “quality merchant” cooperative relationship with merchants with a high level of operation. On the other hand, the platform also attaches great importance to stable cooperation with supply chain channel merchants to ensure the overall improvement of the platform’s supply quality.

Merchants newly joining the platform will enjoy the long-term operation assistance of “90-day worry-free operation + 180-day consultation service”. Provide customized solutions for listing, advertising effect, and performance issues that are easy to encounter, so as to help them develop their business smoothly.

In order to encourage merchants to pay attention to product quality and improve operation quality, Wish has launched the Wish Standards program since last year. According to indicators that consumers care about such as product quality, shipping experience, customer reviews, and refund rates, Wish is divided into platinum, gold, and silver. And Bronze four store levels, and rewards high-quality merchants who insist on providing consumers with excellent experience-merchants with high ratings can get greater discounts, homepage exposure, traffic pool allocation and marketing support,This move is intended to achieve a two-way commitment between the platform and merchants, and stimulate merchants to improve product selection and operation quality, thereby promoting the improvement of platform product quality.

Guangzhou Taiwen Trading Co., Ltd. is one of the representative cooperative merchants of the Wish platform. Since its establishment in 2015, Taiwen Trading has grown from a single trading company to a diversified cross-border e-commerce company. Su Jinyan, the person in charge, shared the development history of her store on the Wish platform in the past three years-in 2021, due to the influence of regulations and policies in major European and American markets and the adjustment of revenue sharing ratios, and the epidemic slowing down the timeliness of logistics, her store ushered in a new year of operation. challenge. However, in the next two years, the Wish platform launched a series of measures, such as canceling fine items, improving logistics quality, and launching a fixed shipping fee policy, which relieved the operating pressure of stores and enabled them to better leverage on the platform to achieve smooth delivery. Make conversions and transitions. Su Jinyan’s store has “grown vigorously” to a “platinum” level store, and achieved double growth in performance during the 2023 Wishmas Spring Promotion.

Su Jinyan provided six key points for new merchants joining the platform: firstly, to grasp the growth target and clarify the direction of store development; secondly, to supervise inventory, to reasonably control the inventory level; The fourth is order fulfillment to ensure timely order processing and customer satisfaction; the fifth is to focus on consumer experience, actively interact with customers, and provide high-quality after-sales service and communication; finally, merchants must ensure compliance operate.

The continued growth and success of merchants on the Wish platform is no accident.The platform’s policy adjustments and service improvements have provided merchants with a better operating environment, while merchants have achieved considerable performance growth through active operations and compliance operations.This reflects the vision of close cooperation and common development between the Wish platform and merchants.

Continue to improve and improve the service capabilities of the platform to help merchants “go overseas without worry”

Data analysis and user feedback play a key role in Wish’s success. It is understood that Wish will strengthen the application of this advantage and introduce the “red and blue ocean” model to help merchants accurately locate blue ocean categories, guide them from a platform perspective to improve operational efficiency, focus on key markets and opportunity categories, and accurately grasp sales promotions Rhythm, optimize store operation and data analysis.

The “red-blue ocean” model refers to the competitiveness and conversion rate of categories, and divides products into four quadrants. Blue ocean categories refer to products with relatively low competition, but with certain conversion potential. According to the model analysis,Jewelry, accessories, mobile phones, beauty and cosmetics, home and watches in the A quadrant, and women’s clothing, 3C electronics, outdoor sports, automobile and motorcycle accessories, toys and tools in the B quadrant are identified as the blue ocean categories of the Wish platform.

At the event venue, Ritta Zhao, director of operations for medium-sized merchants in Wish China, shared business strategies for one of the blue ocean categories in the North American market – “electronic digital accessories”. Based on the analysis of the core categories of the market, she demonstrated how to use the model data to mine the growth space of the subdivided categories, and gave the corresponding recommendation index. Ritta Zhao also proposed a targeted operation strategy for products with different conversion rates, namelyFor products with a high conversion rate, she recommends that merchants add new products to the shelves, and participate in MFP promotions and PB promotions; To optimize the order timeliness.By directly converting data into intuitive product selection suggestions, this model can assist merchants to fine-tune their operations.

On the other hand, the platform helps merchants pay close attention to the warehousing, logistics and other service capabilities in major markets, and is committed to deepening the logistics connection between merchants, local service providers and consumers this year. “Joint warehouse” has become the top priority of the platform’s planning.This service provides merchants with a 365-day uninterrupted logistics solution covering the entire link of “warehousing, plate matching, labeling, warehousing, packaging, and delivery”. It is understood that this service can greatly shorten the logistics time without increasing the operational investment of merchants.

Through these measures, the Wish platform is committed to improving the operational efficiency and user experience of merchants, reducing the operating costs of merchants in the process of going overseas, and helping merchants better integrate into the local market to achieve stable business growth.

Help merchants grasp the traffic key and accurately enter the market

How to help merchants grow their performance, accurately enter the market and enhance their own competitiveness? Wish’s development plan for this year puts the insight into consumer behavior in an important position. According to official data, about 86% of the orders on the platform come from Europe and the United States, and in the next mid-June, holiday themes covering European and American market segments such as Pride Month, Independence Day, Summer, and Father’s Day will make local consumers shop more The high demand has become a good marketing opportunity for merchants going overseas.The platform grasps the marketing rhythm and plans a series of themed day marketing activities, which not only bring the atmosphere of shopping carnival to local users, but also convert the desire to buy into orders, and help merchants achieve sales performance improvement.

Ritta Zhao, head of merchant operations at Wish, said, “The platform will accurately push promotional event information to users through multiple channels, multiple booths, and multiple frequencies.” The “Wish Deals” exclusive promotion page attracts traffic for promotional products, and generates a personalized product “waterfall flow” to accurately push different types of products to consumers.

Through continuous optimization, the Wish platform will continue to polish its technology and data science capabilities, and continue to lead the development of the e-commerce industry.Use innovation to empower merchants, bring more surprises and value to global consumers, and work with merchants and consumers to build a prosperous cross-border e-commerce market.



