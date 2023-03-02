Negotiators from the European Parliament and the EU states had already agreed in October that from 2035 only new cars that do not emit greenhouse gases during operation may be sold in the EU. It is planned that the Council of Member States will finally vote on it next Tuesday. Wissing threatened that Germany would not be able to agree and justified this by saying that the EU Commission had not yet submitted a proposal on how only vehicles fueled with climate-friendly fuels such as e-fuels could be approved after 2035. This was part of the agreement in the Council of EU States in June 2022, with which the FDP could be persuaded to agree within the federal government.

Lindner criticizes: “Unfortunately, the EU Commission has not taken any steps to seriously examine exceptions for combustion engines that only run on eco-fuel in their ban plans.” It is also unlikely “that the Commission will do within the next few days what it has not done for months”.