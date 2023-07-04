Wissing sees progress in the expansion of fiber optics and mobile communications

A year ago, the traffic light coalition presented a “gigabit strategy”, a package of 100 projects designed primarily to simplify and speed up the approval process for network expansion. In the paper, the federal government has set itself the goal of making fiber optics into the home and the latest mobile communications standard available “wherever people live, work or travel” by 2030. As a first step, the coalition wants to push ahead with the expansion so that at least every second household can use fiber optics by the end of 2025.

