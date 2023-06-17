With 12 years of benefiting the future, Hengchang won the “2023 ESG Model Enterprise Award”-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

On June 15th, the 12th anniversary of Hengchang, the “2023 Second International Green Zero Carbon Festival and ESG Leaders Summit” co-sponsored by Shuyang.com, Shuyang Public Welfare and many mass and financial media in Beijing The theme of this event is “Towards Carbon Neutrality”. As a focus event in the field of green and sustainable development, this year’s Zero Carbon Festival specially set up a “Zero Carbon Power” 2023 tribute ceremony to encourage and drive more Chinese companies to jointly help achieve the “double carbon” goal. With its active exploration and practice in the ESG field, Hengchang won the “2023 ESG Model Enterprise Award”, demonstrating its development philosophy of accumulating strength for good and creating social value. Hengchang won the “2023 ESG Model Enterprise Award” The ESG concept was first proposed in 2004 in the United Nations Global Compact program, and it is a series of evaluation criteria for measuring the performance of corporate environment (Environmental), society (Social), and governance (Governance). Advocating and practicing the concept of ESG is a unified requirement of the inherent nature of economic value and social value, and is crucial to the sustainable development of society. Therefore, it has become the “proposition of the times” and “value consensus” of Chinese enterprises. As a practitioner of sustainable development goals, Hengchang has continuously improved its ESG governance level since its establishment 12 years ago, and has continued to make efforts in various fields such as green environmental protection, social welfare, and employee care, and has achieved great results. Contribute to the goal of “Double Carbon” and build a solid foundation for “Green China“ In recent years, issues such as climate change, environmental damage, and biodiversity loss brought about by economic activities have brought global challenges, and have therefore become core issues for the development of individual enterprises and society as a whole. It is imperative to promote green and low-carbon development and actively respond to climate change. Since my country proposed the “dual carbon” goals of carbon peaking in 2030 and carbon neutrality in 2060, more and more organizations and enterprises have begun to actively explore new paths for green development, strengthen technological innovation, and take the initiative. Promote high-quality economic development and make due contributions to achieving the goals of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality. Hengchang also closely follows the national strategy, deeply implements the ESG concept, and continues to contribute to the sustainable development of society. Since 2022, Hengchang Public Welfare has joined hands with Alxa SEE Public Welfare Organization to actively pay attention to the issue of land desertification control and help achieve the goal of “double carbon”. At present, the “Hengyi Forest” created by Hengchang Public Welfare in Alxa has planted 10,000 Haloxylon trees, with a planting area of ​​about 222 mu and sand fixation of about 100,000 square meters. In 2023, Hengchang Public Welfare will start the second phase of the construction of “Hengyi Forest” and donate 10,000 Haloxylon trees to Alxa SEE Public Welfare Organization again. The acceptance is expected to be completed in December 2023. At present, Hengchang Public Welfare has donated a total of 400,000 yuan to the Alxa SEE Foundation, contributing to strengthening desert control and protecting green water and green mountains. In addition, during the annual Arbor Day, Hengchang will also join hands with public welfare volunteers to carry out voluntary tree planting activities, and jointly contribute to the construction of the “Green China” ecological environment. On the occasion of the 45th Arbor Day in 2023, in order to fully arouse the public’s scientific understanding of environmental protection and mobilize more people to join the team of ecological construction, Hengchang Charity once again joins hands with Fuzhou, Zhengzhou, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Changsha, and Qingdao Volunteering volunteers in many places to carry out voluntary tree planting activities. The event attracted nearly 400 volunteers to contribute to the construction of the ecological environment and build a solid foundation for the high-quality development of “Green China“. Representatives of Hengchang (second from the right) came to the stage to receive the “2023 ESG Model Enterprise Award” Demonstrate the responsibility of private enterprises to benefit the future for 12 years Since its establishment 12 years ago, Hengchang has always paid attention to and helped disadvantaged groups with practical actions, and took various measures to help improve people’s livelihood. So far, public welfare projects have covered many fields such as medical assistance, poverty alleviation, education assistance, environmental improvement, and rural revitalization. In 2023, Hengchang will continue to make efforts based on its own resource advantages, actively fulfill its social responsibilities, and demonstrate the responsibility of private enterprises in the new era with practical actions. In terms of medical assistance, as early as July 2020, Hengchang Charity reached a strategic cooperation with Seoul Hospital and launched a medical assistance project for children with serious intestinal diseases. In 2023, donate another 200,000 yuan to Seoul Children’s Hospital, and continue to help children from families with serious intestinal diseases and difficulties. At present, more than 20 children have been rescued, and 400,000 yuan has been donated. It has played an indispensable role in integrating resources, extensively carrying out assistance for children from poor families, and promoting harmonious development of society. See also Orcel's maxi-salary increase "sabotaged" by Fideuram (and not only) In terms of helping the poor, Hengchang Public Welfare devoted itself to creating the “Warm Winter Public Welfare Season” project. By donating new clothes, new shoes and other warm winter materials and related student resources to remote areas, poor students in urban villages, and urban needy groups, Hengchang Public Welfare has achieved efficient, Precise assistance, taking practical actions to make due contributions to aiding students, helping the poor, and equal education. As an important part of the “Warm Winter Charity Season”, Hengchang Charity will continue to promote the “New Year’s Heart Clothes” plan in all parts of the country in early 2023. In Guangzhou, Hengchang Public Welfare joined hands with caring volunteers to visit poor students and lonely elderly in “villages in the city”, and donated 100 pieces of cotton clothes, rice, eggs and other New Year’s materials, sending love and warmth in winter; in Beijing, for ” Many handicapped children in the 365 Morning Light Children’s Welfare Institute donated cotton clothes, home appliances and other daily necessities to continue to warm the people in need; in Qingdao, donated 41 cotton clothes, rice, and eggs to representatives of subsistence allowances, low-income families, severely disabled, and extremely poor families and other daily necessities, and use public welfare forces to help the masses to solve their difficulties and ignite hope. In terms of student aid, in February 2023, Hengchang Charity and Shambhala Charity held the unveiling ceremony of the first “Yunshan Campus” in Powa Primary School, Niukong Town, Lvchun County, Yunnan Province, and established a foundation for the center of Niukong Town, Luchun County, Yunnan Province. The primary school donated nearly 5,000 yuan of sporting goods, and awarded public welfare bursaries and school supplies to 9 students in Niukong Town Middle School; The Fifth Primary School of Siziwangqi in Lanchabu City carried out public welfare donation activities and unveiled the first “Yunshan Library”. Pay attention to the growth of talents and set up a model for the development of private enterprises Hengchang also integrates ESG concepts with corporate management practices, and strives to achieve a win-win situation between corporate development and social development. In terms of organizational management, Hengchang has not only created a positive, enterprising, willing to give, and common progress with the company for employees including the “Generation Z”, but also optimized the organizational structure, improved the management system, and strengthened compliance management. , Clarify the boundaries of responsibilities, smooth promotion channels for talents and other measures, provide employees with a broad stage to realize their self-worth and life value, and fully satisfy their sense of value, fairness, security and responsibility. Hengchang actively benchmarks against outstanding domestic and foreign companies, creates a compatible workplace atmosphere, and continues to attract outstanding talents at home and abroad to join. Through continuous improvement of systems such as performance management, talent incentives, and talent building, employees’ work enthusiasm and self-motivation are improved, and a good platform is provided for employees’ personal growth and development. At the same time, it attaches great importance to the rights and interests of female groups, pays attention to the development of female employees, actively promotes the diversification of the management team, steadily improves women’s voice and decision-making power in company management, guarantees equal pay for female employees, and builds a gender-equal, inclusive and unified company culture. Looking back on the past, Hengchang has always adhered to both development and responsibility. With its forward-looking sustainable development concept and outstanding contributions in the ESG field, Hengchang has successively won the “Sustainable Development Demonstration Enterprise Award”, “2021 ESG Excellent Enterprise”, “2022 Green Sustainable Development Contribution Award”, “2022 ESG Practice Model Award”, “Ona Award-2022 ESG Outstanding Corporate Governance Award” and many other honors. Looking forward to the future, Hengchang will continue to fully explore the connotation of sustainable development in ESG practice, continuously enrich and sublimate the boundaries of ESG, enhance the core competitiveness of enterprises, and help China‘s economic high-quality and sustainable development.

On June 15th, the 12th anniversary of Hengchang, the “2023 Second International Green Zero Carbon Festival and ESG Leaders Summit” co-sponsored by Shuyang.com, Shuyang Public Welfare and many mass and financial media in Beijing The theme of this event is “Towards Carbon Neutrality”. As a focus event in the field of green and sustainable development, this year’s Zero Carbon Festival specially set up a “Zero Carbon Power” 2023 tribute ceremony to encourage and drive more Chinese companies to jointly help achieve the “double carbon” goal. With its active exploration and practice in the ESG field, Hengchang won the “2023 ESG Model Enterprise Award”, demonstrating its development philosophy of accumulating strength for good and creating social value.

Hengchang won the “2023 ESG Model Enterprise Award”

The ESG concept was first proposed in 2004 in the United Nations Global Compact program, and it is a series of evaluation criteria for measuring the performance of corporate environment (Environmental), society (Social), and governance (Governance). Advocating and practicing the concept of ESG is a unified requirement of the inherent nature of economic value and social value, and is crucial to the sustainable development of society. Therefore, it has become the “proposition of the times” and “value consensus” of Chinese enterprises. As a practitioner of sustainable development goals, Hengchang has continuously improved its ESG governance level since its establishment 12 years ago, and has continued to make efforts in various fields such as green environmental protection, social welfare, and employee care, and has achieved great results.

Contribute to the goal of “Double Carbon” and build a solid foundation for “Green China“

In recent years, issues such as climate change, environmental damage, and biodiversity loss brought about by economic activities have brought global challenges, and have therefore become core issues for the development of individual enterprises and society as a whole. It is imperative to promote green and low-carbon development and actively respond to climate change. Since my country proposed the “dual carbon” goals of carbon peaking in 2030 and carbon neutrality in 2060, more and more organizations and enterprises have begun to actively explore new paths for green development, strengthen technological innovation, and take the initiative. Promote high-quality economic development and make due contributions to achieving the goals of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality.

Hengchang also closely follows the national strategy, deeply implements the ESG concept, and continues to contribute to the sustainable development of society. Since 2022, Hengchang Public Welfare has joined hands with Alxa SEE Public Welfare Organization to actively pay attention to the issue of land desertification control and help achieve the goal of “double carbon”. At present, the “Hengyi Forest” created by Hengchang Public Welfare in Alxa has planted 10,000 Haloxylon trees, with a planting area of ​​about 222 mu and sand fixation of about 100,000 square meters. In 2023, Hengchang Public Welfare will start the second phase of the construction of “Hengyi Forest” and donate 10,000 Haloxylon trees to Alxa SEE Public Welfare Organization again. The acceptance is expected to be completed in December 2023. At present, Hengchang Public Welfare has donated a total of 400,000 yuan to the Alxa SEE Foundation, contributing to strengthening desert control and protecting green water and green mountains.

In addition, during the annual Arbor Day, Hengchang will also join hands with public welfare volunteers to carry out voluntary tree planting activities, and jointly contribute to the construction of the “Green China” ecological environment. On the occasion of the 45th Arbor Day in 2023, in order to fully arouse the public’s scientific understanding of environmental protection and mobilize more people to join the team of ecological construction, Hengchang Charity once again joins hands with Fuzhou, Zhengzhou, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Changsha, and Qingdao Volunteering volunteers in many places to carry out voluntary tree planting activities. The event attracted nearly 400 volunteers to contribute to the construction of the ecological environment and build a solid foundation for the high-quality development of “Green China“.

Representatives of Hengchang (second from the right) came to the stage to receive the “2023 ESG Model Enterprise Award”

Demonstrate the responsibility of private enterprises to benefit the future for 12 years

Since its establishment 12 years ago, Hengchang has always paid attention to and helped disadvantaged groups with practical actions, and took various measures to help improve people’s livelihood. So far, public welfare projects have covered many fields such as medical assistance, poverty alleviation, education assistance, environmental improvement, and rural revitalization. In 2023, Hengchang will continue to make efforts based on its own resource advantages, actively fulfill its social responsibilities, and demonstrate the responsibility of private enterprises in the new era with practical actions.

In terms of medical assistance, as early as July 2020, Hengchang Charity reached a strategic cooperation with Seoul Hospital and launched a medical assistance project for children with serious intestinal diseases. In 2023, donate another 200,000 yuan to Seoul Children’s Hospital, and continue to help children from families with serious intestinal diseases and difficulties. At present, more than 20 children have been rescued, and 400,000 yuan has been donated. It has played an indispensable role in integrating resources, extensively carrying out assistance for children from poor families, and promoting harmonious development of society.

In terms of helping the poor, Hengchang Public Welfare devoted itself to creating the “Warm Winter Public Welfare Season” project. By donating new clothes, new shoes and other warm winter materials and related student resources to remote areas, poor students in urban villages, and urban needy groups, Hengchang Public Welfare has achieved efficient, Precise assistance, taking practical actions to make due contributions to aiding students, helping the poor, and equal education. As an important part of the “Warm Winter Charity Season”, Hengchang Charity will continue to promote the “New Year’s Heart Clothes” plan in all parts of the country in early 2023.

In Guangzhou, Hengchang Public Welfare joined hands with caring volunteers to visit poor students and lonely elderly in “villages in the city”, and donated 100 pieces of cotton clothes, rice, eggs and other New Year’s materials, sending love and warmth in winter; in Beijing, for ” Many handicapped children in the 365 Morning Light Children’s Welfare Institute donated cotton clothes, home appliances and other daily necessities to continue to warm the people in need; in Qingdao, donated 41 cotton clothes, rice, and eggs to representatives of subsistence allowances, low-income families, severely disabled, and extremely poor families and other daily necessities, and use public welfare forces to help the masses to solve their difficulties and ignite hope.

In terms of student aid, in February 2023, Hengchang Charity and Shambhala Charity held the unveiling ceremony of the first “Yunshan Campus” in Powa Primary School, Niukong Town, Lvchun County, Yunnan Province, and established a foundation for the center of Niukong Town, Luchun County, Yunnan Province. The primary school donated nearly 5,000 yuan of sporting goods, and awarded public welfare bursaries and school supplies to 9 students in Niukong Town Middle School; The Fifth Primary School of Siziwangqi in Lanchabu City carried out public welfare donation activities and unveiled the first “Yunshan Library”.

Pay attention to the growth of talents and set up a model for the development of private enterprises

Hengchang also integrates ESG concepts with corporate management practices, and strives to achieve a win-win situation between corporate development and social development. In terms of organizational management, Hengchang has not only created a positive, enterprising, willing to give, and common progress with the company for employees including the “Generation Z”, but also optimized the organizational structure, improved the management system, and strengthened compliance management. , Clarify the boundaries of responsibilities, smooth promotion channels for talents and other measures, provide employees with a broad stage to realize their self-worth and life value, and fully satisfy their sense of value, fairness, security and responsibility.

Hengchang actively benchmarks against outstanding domestic and foreign companies, creates a compatible workplace atmosphere, and continues to attract outstanding talents at home and abroad to join. Through continuous improvement of systems such as performance management, talent incentives, and talent building, employees’ work enthusiasm and self-motivation are improved, and a good platform is provided for employees’ personal growth and development. At the same time, it attaches great importance to the rights and interests of female groups, pays attention to the development of female employees, actively promotes the diversification of the management team, steadily improves women’s voice and decision-making power in company management, guarantees equal pay for female employees, and builds a gender-equal, inclusive and unified company culture.

Looking back on the past, Hengchang has always adhered to both development and responsibility. With its forward-looking sustainable development concept and outstanding contributions in the ESG field, Hengchang has successively won the “Sustainable Development Demonstration Enterprise Award”, “2021 ESG Excellent Enterprise”, “2022 Green Sustainable Development Contribution Award”, “2022 ESG Practice Model Award”, “Ona Award-2022 ESG Outstanding Corporate Governance Award” and many other honors.

Looking forward to the future, Hengchang will continue to fully explore the connotation of sustainable development in ESG practice, continuously enrich and sublimate the boundaries of ESG, enhance the core competitiveness of enterprises, and help China‘s economic high-quality and sustainable development.