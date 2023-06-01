With 8000 euros net rich in Germany: Calculate here

How much do you have to live on compared to other incomes? The German Economic Institute has created a calculator for this purpose. JA Arms/ Vertical

The Institute of German Economics has created a calculator with which you can compare your own income with those from all over Germany. All you need to do is provide a few details, such as your income and how many people live in your household. If you want to be more precise, you can also provide more data, such as your age and the type of heating. According to the calculator, a two-person household with a net income of 3163 euros would be right in the middle of the wealthy.

When are you actually rich? This question wanted the institute of the German economy answer for each individual – and has developed a wealth calculator.

All you have to do is enter your net salary and the number of people living in your household. The calculator then shows you where you place yourself on average compared to other German incomes – i.e. how many people in Germany are richer or poorer than you.

If you want to be even more precise, you can feed the calculator with more details: Do you rent or own a home, how do you heat, how old are you, do you live in western or eastern Germany?

An average example where you would end up right in the middle of the wealth calculator would be a two-person household with a net income of 3163 euros. Broken down, according to the calculator, each household member achieves the standard of living of a single person with a monthly net income of 2109 euros – measured against the total population, with gas as the heating source. This would make Germany 50 percent richer and 50 percent poorer than the model couple.

We did the test once, with 8,000 euros net, two adults and two children in the household. This means that only ten percent in Germany would be richer than you, 90 percent would be poorer.

You can try the calculator for yourself here:

