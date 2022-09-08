Home Business With a total investment of 16.9 billion yuan, 26 projects in Fuyang have signed contracts-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
With a total investment of 16.9 billion yuan, 26 projects in Fuyang have signed contracts

With a total investment of 16.9 billion yuan, 26 projects in Fuyang have signed contracts

With a total investment of 16.9 billion yuan, 26 projects in Fuyang have been signed

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-08 08:47

On April 29 this year, 20 projects were signed at the Fuyang Investment Promotion Conference, with a total investment of 26.56 billion yuan. After a lapse of more than 4 months, yesterday, Fuyang held the signing of the second major investment attraction project this year.

This signing is the largest centralized signing since the implementation of the main strategy of Fuyang Industrial Power Zone, involving 26 projects and an investment of 16.9 billion yuan, involving digital economy, optoelectronic lasers, intelligent equipment, biomedicine and other fields. Including Gage E-sports, West Valley New Retail Industry Innovation Center, Xingshuaier High-efficiency Photovoltaic Modules, Volta Technology Lithium Batteries, China Mobile Innovation Research Institute Supporting Intelligent Computing Center, Hisun Bio’s new antibody drug production line project, etc.

Wu Yufeng, secretary of the Fuyang District Party Committee, said that this is a “concentrated signing of high-quality projects that we have been looking forward to for a long time and a critical moment for promoting stable economic progress and improving quality”.

From January to July this year, Fuyang’s industrial added value increased by 7.5%, fixed asset investment increased by 43.4%, manufacturing investment increased by 91.3%, and the added value of high-tech industries and strategic emerging industries accounted for 62.9% and 35.9% respectively. %.

