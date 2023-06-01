With a total investment of 9 billion yuan, Suining lithium battery “replenishment chain” project started

Original Title: Suining Lithium Battery “Replenishment Chain” Project Started

On May 31, the project of Huaxin Materials with an annual output of 100,000 tons of high-performance lithium battery copper foil materials started in the Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park of Suining High-tech Zone. The total investment of the project is about 9 billion yuan. It is the first lithium battery copper foil project in Suining. It will fill the gap in the local copper foil production industry and help supplement and improve the lithium battery industry chain.

The project will be constructed in two phases, with an investment of about 2.2 billion yuan in the first phase, with a planned annual output of 25,000 tons, and trial production is expected in April next year; an investment of about 6.8 billion yuan in the second phase, with a planned annual output of 75,000 tons, and planning and construction are expected to start next year. After it is fully completed and put into production, it is expected to realize an annual output value of about 10 billion yuan.

“This is the largest single lithium battery copper foil production base we have deployed in the country, and it is also the first digital and intelligent lithium battery copper foil production base in the southwest region. We strive to build the industry’s first intelligent ‘lighthouse factory’.” Bing Jichen, assistant to the president of Anhui Huaxin Materials Co., Ltd. and chief commander of Suining project construction, said that the purpose of deploying the lithium battery copper foil project in Suining is to “group” development, supplement the chain, extend the chain and strengthen the chain, and jointly expand and strengthen the industrial chain.

Since the beginning of this year, Suining has been holding on to the “bull nose” of the project, focusing on manufacturing a strong city, and developing industries to attract “spring charge” and “summer breakout”. Up to now, the manufacturing industry has newly attracted 45 projects worth more than 100 million yuan, 39 new compliance projects, 33 newly started projects, and 25 new production projects. (Sichuan Daily all-media reporter Xing Xiaoyi)

