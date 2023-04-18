Home » With an annual salary of up to 20 million US dollars, AI companies are frantically recruiting top neural network engineers|Annual Salary|USD|Network Engineer_Sina Technology_Sina.com
With an annual salary of up to 20 million US dollars, AI companies are frantically recruiting top neural network engineers

With an annual salary of up to 20 million US dollars, AI companies are frantically recruiting top neural network engineers


News from IT House on April 18, Joseph Jacks (Joseph Jacks), founder and CEO of venture capital firm OSS Capital, said recently that he learned from four reliable sources thatWith the explosive growth of generative AI, the salaries of top neural network (NN) engineers have also increased.

He said in a series of tweets that the current annual salary of top neural network engineers starts at US$5 million (IT Home Note: currently about 34.4 million RMB), and can reach a maximum of US$20 million (IT Home Note: currently about 138 million RMB) ), and believes that the current AI manufacturers have “killed crazy”.

He said that MIT’s deep learning courses currently attract at least 50,000 students each year, but with the increase in the number of top neural network engineers, the annual salary will drop significantly after 5 years, which may be less than one-tenth.


