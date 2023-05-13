With courage for more motivation and success in the team

Psychological security as a leadership concept

Keynote speaker Lorenz Wenger on courage and motivation

Creating a corporate culture where employees feel safe and are not afraid to express their opinions and ideas takes courage. The concept of “Psychological Safety” states that employees feel free to share their thoughts without fear of consequences. Companies that consider psychological safety as an integral part of their Organizational culture accept, have demonstrably achieved better results.

In an environment where employees are psychologically safe, they feel free to ask questions, express opinions and come up with new ideas. This freedom creates an open and transparent communication culture in which problems are quickly recognized as such, boldly addressed and solved. Without psychological security, communication is inhibited, leading to unspoken and unresolved problems and conflicts. If employees have the feeling that their opinion is not valued, that they do not dare to share their thoughts, this quickly leads to frustration, a bad mood and less motivation in the team. The fear of exposing oneself, making a fool of oneself, feeling misunderstood or being dismissed is too great. This fear keeps employees silent. If you remain silent, don’t ask critical questions, don’t lean too far out of the window, you won’t be fired after all. It is better to look the other way, give in and do the job according to the rules. There are enough examples: patient deaths, plane crashes, accounting scandals, bank deaths or systematic abuse of power. The fearful culture of silence and its consequences is widespread across many industries.

Why does it take courage to create a corporate culture of psychological safety? The Swiss keynote speaker, courage expert and business trainer answers this in his stirring keynote speech ” Courage is no coincidence. Why courage is a choice.A clear decision at management level to consciously take risks and to establish a balanced error culture is an important factor for psychological safety. Employees who feel safe sharing their thoughts and ideas are more willing to try new ideas, tolerate mistakes and find innovative, future-proof solutions. This risk-taking leads to higher levels of decision-making, creativity and innovation, which are crucial for companies to remain market-ready and competitive in the future.

Creating a corporate culture of psychological safety requires the courage of everyone involved – executives and employees alike. It is the responsibility of leaders to make a decision, take the first step and lead by example to create an open and transparent culture of communication. They succeed in doing this by showing their own vulnerability and setting an example for dealing with different opinions with respect.

Employees can do their part by taking responsibility for their own thoughts and ideas and communicating them openly and honestly. It takes courage to fear that an idea or opinion will be criticized or rejected. Employees need to understand that sharing ideas and thoughts is key to creating a culture of psychological safety.

Establishing a corporate culture of psychological safety is not a one-off event. It requires constant work and effort to ensure employees feel safe and valued in their work environment. Likewise, leaders must be willing to receive critical feedback from employees and continuously improve their culture.

Courage is the key to creating a corporate culture of psychological security and more motivation, more team spirit and success. What can you contribute as a leader in your team? What courageous decisions do you make to establish the first step towards more security in your team?

Lorenz Wenger accompanies people, teams and companies in change and communication issues. As a keynote speaker, courage coach and business trainer, he helps specialists and managers to make more courageous decisions in order to shape a self-determined future. Wenger is also a member of the board of the largest speakers’ association in the German-speaking world, the German Speakers Association GSA.

Lorenz Wenger accompanies people, teams and companies in change and communication issues. As a keynote speaker, courage coach and business trainer, he helps specialists and managers to make more courageous decisions in order to shape a self-determined future. Wenger is also a member of the board of the largest speaker association in the German-speaking world, the German Speakers Association GSA.

Contact

Lorenz Wenger communication

Lorenz Wenger

Nussbaumstrasse 4

3006 Bern

+41786699314



http://www.lorenzwenger.ch